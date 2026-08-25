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English NewsEducationNEET PG Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket Expected Today, Check How To Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket Expected Today, Check How To Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2026 is expected today, August 25. Check the hall ticket release update, download steps, exam date, timing and key instructions.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 02:41 PM (IST)

NEET PG Admit Card 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue the NEET PG 2026 admit card today, August 25. The medical examination authority had confirmed the admit card release date in a public notice issued on Monday. The NEET PG admit card is expected to be made available through the official NBEMS websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. 

Candidates will need to access the NEET PG section and log in using their registered credentials to download the hall ticket. After downloading the document, candidates should check all the details carefully and ensure that the admit card is available well before the examination day. 

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NEET PG Admit Card 2026: When and Where to Download 

As per the announced schedule, the NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted on August 30, giving candidates only a few days to download their admit cards and make the necessary arrangements for the examination. 

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date and Timing 

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2026. The test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. 

According to the official schedule, the examination will begin at 9 am and continue until 12:30 pm. Candidates should carefully check the reporting and examination-related instructions mentioned on their admit cards before leaving for the centre. 

With the examination approaching, candidates should also verify the details of their allotted examination centre and make arrangements to reach the venue on time. 

NEET PG Admit Card 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. 

Step 2: Open the NEET PG section available under the examination tab. 

Step 3: Click on the Applicant Login option. 

Step 4: Enter the required user ID and password. 

Step 5: Once the admit card appears on the screen, check the details carefully. 

Step 6: Download the admit card PDF and take a coloured printout for the examination. 

NBEMS Revised NEET PG Admit Card Schedule 

The admit card release timeline has undergone changes previously. NBEMS had earlier moved the release date from August 27 to August 24. 

Explaining the modification, the medical board stated that "in view of certain avoidable circumstances and requests received with regard to Assam and Meghalaya, certain modifications are being made." 

Candidates should therefore rely on the latest information published by NBEMS rather than older schedules or information circulating on social media. 

ALSO READ: AP Job Calendar 2026 OUT: 10,060 Government Jobs Announced, Check Phase-Wise Schedule

NEET PG Exam City Intimation Slip Already Released 

Before the admit card, NBEMS had issued the advance examination city intimation to candidates on August 11. 

The city information allows candidates to know the location of the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The admit card, however, contains examination-related details that candidates need to follow on the test day. 

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their admit card once the link becomes active. They should also read all instructions printed on the document carefully and follow the guidelines issued by NBEMS for the NEET PG 2026 examination. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET 2026 NEET PG 2026 NEET PG Admit Card 2026 NEET PG Hall Ticket 2026
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