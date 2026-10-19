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English NewsCitiesWatch: CISF Chases And Apprehends Passenger Trying To Flee After Suspicious Object Detected At Delhi Metro Station

Watch: CISF Chases And Apprehends Passenger Trying To Flee After Suspicious Object Detected At Delhi Metro Station

CISF personnel apprehended a passenger who tried to flee at Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid station after screening revealed a suspicious object.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:24 PM (IST)

Alert CISF personnel apprehended a passenger who tried to flee after a suspicious object was detected during baggage screening at Jama Masjid Metro Station in Delhi. A search uncovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched section of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be a non-resident Indian living in Kuala Lumpur, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Passenger Tries To Flee

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the incident occurred during routine baggage screening at Jama Masjid station on the Delhi Metro network.

A suspicious, dense object appeared on the X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) screen, prompting security personnel to examine the matter. The passenger began running towards the exit gate after the object was detected.

CISF personnel immediately pursued him and apprehended him near the exit gate, preventing him from leaving the station.

Also Read: CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das’ Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

Man Claims To Be NRI

The passenger claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He, along with his belongings, was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

The nature of the substance and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Running, Boarding Moving Train In Surat

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DELHI NEWS Jama Masjid Metro
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