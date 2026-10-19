Alert CISF personnel apprehended a passenger who tried to flee after a suspicious object was detected during baggage screening at Jama Masjid Metro Station in Delhi. A search uncovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched section of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be a non-resident Indian living in Kuala Lumpur, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Passenger Tries To Flee

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the incident occurred during routine baggage screening at Jama Masjid station on the Delhi Metro network.

CISF’s Swift Response: Suspicious Person Apprehended While Attempting to Escape at Metro Station! Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening. Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate. Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation. The swift action and alertness of CISF personnel highlight their prompt response and commitment to ensuring metro security. #CISF #MetroSecurity #Vigilance #QuickResponse @HMOIndia @PIB_India @CISF_Delhimetro — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 19, 2026

A suspicious, dense object appeared on the X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) screen, prompting security personnel to examine the matter. The passenger began running towards the exit gate after the object was detected.

CISF personnel immediately pursued him and apprehended him near the exit gate, preventing him from leaving the station.

Also Read: CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das’ Judicial Custody Extended By Two Days

Man Claims To Be NRI

The passenger claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He, along with his belongings, was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

The nature of the substance and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Running, Boarding Moving Train In Surat