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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Embassy In Rome Issues Advisory For Nationals In Italy Amid Protests, Urges Caution

Indian Embassy In Rome Issues Advisory For Nationals In Italy Amid Protests, Urges Caution

India has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Italy to avoid protest sites, steer clear of crowds and follow local news amid unrest.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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  • Nationals urged to avoid protest sites, monitor local news.

The Embassy of India in Italy has urged Indian nationals to exercise caution following protests and demonstrations in several Italian cities last week. The advisory asks citizens to avoid crowded areas and protest sites and monitor local news for updates. The warning comes amid reports of clashes during demonstrations, including in Milan, Turin and Bologna, where unrest raised concerns over public safety.

Embassy Issues Alert

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy said demonstrations had taken place in some Italian cities over the past week and urged nationals to remain vigilant.

“We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the Embassy said.

Indian nationals requiring emergency assistance can contact the Embassy of India in Rome on +39 331 614 2085 or the Consulate General of India in Milan on +39 388 164 7527.

The advisory does not ask Indian citizens to leave Italy but stresses the importance of staying informed and avoiding areas where demonstrations are under way.

Also Read: US-India Trade Deal: Rubio Says Agreement Is ‘Very Close’ As First Tranche Under Legal Review

Protests And Clashes Reported

The advisory follows demonstrations against the rising cost of living that turned violent in several northern Italian cities, including Milan, Turin and Bologna, on Saturday, 17 October. Media reports said dozens of people were injured during the unrest.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, saying law enforcement personnel had faced attacks from individuals and organised groups seeking confrontation and disorder.

Meloni expressed solidarity with security personnel and thanked them for protecting residents, workers and businesses affected by the disturbances. She also distinguished between peaceful demonstrations and acts of violence, stressing that public participation remained a fundamental democratic right.

“Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,” Meloni said, urging opposition parties to condemn violent acts unequivocally.

Emergency Helplines

Indian nationals in Italy have been advised to remain alert, avoid locations where demonstrations are taking place and keep track of local news for information about possible disruptions or further unrest.

Those requiring emergency assistance can contact the following Indian diplomatic missions:
- Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085
- Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 388 164 7527

The Embassy has urged citizens to prioritise their safety and follow updates as the situation develops.

Also Read: Australian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Suspected Deliberate Attack

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Europe Italy Protest Europe Protest France Italy
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