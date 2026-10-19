Indian Embassy In Rome Issues Advisory For Nationals In Italy Amid Protests, Urges Caution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nationals urged to avoid protest sites, monitor local news.

The Embassy of India in Italy has urged Indian nationals to exercise caution following protests and demonstrations in several Italian cities last week. The advisory asks citizens to avoid crowded areas and protest sites and monitor local news for updates. The warning comes amid reports of clashes during demonstrations, including in Milan, Turin and Bologna, where unrest raised concerns over public safety.

Embassy Issues Alert

In its advisory, the Indian Embassy said demonstrations had taken place in some Italian cities over the past week and urged nationals to remain vigilant.

Advisory for Indian Nationals in Italy There were protests and demonstrations last week in some Italian cities. We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas & locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085 Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 3881647527 *** Avviso per i cittadini indiani in Italia La scorsa settimana si sono verificate proteste e manifestazioni in alcune città italiane. Si invitano i cittadini indiani a mantenere la massima prudenza, a evitare zone affollate e luoghi in cui sono in corso manifestazioni, e a seguire le notizie locali in merito a tali eventi. In caso di emergenza, i cittadini indiani possono rivolgersi a: Ambasciata dell'India, Roma: +39 331 614 2085 Consolato Generale dell'India, Milano: +39 3881647527 — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) October 19, 2026

“We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the Embassy said.

Indian nationals requiring emergency assistance can contact the Embassy of India in Rome on +39 331 614 2085 or the Consulate General of India in Milan on +39 388 164 7527.

The advisory does not ask Indian citizens to leave Italy but stresses the importance of staying informed and avoiding areas where demonstrations are under way.

Also Read: US-India Trade Deal: Rubio Says Agreement Is ‘Very Close’ As First Tranche Under Legal Review

Protests And Clashes Reported

The advisory follows demonstrations against the rising cost of living that turned violent in several northern Italian cities, including Milan, Turin and Bologna, on Saturday, 17 October. Media reports said dozens of people were injured during the unrest.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, saying law enforcement personnel had faced attacks from individuals and organised groups seeking confrontation and disorder.

Meloni expressed solidarity with security personnel and thanked them for protecting residents, workers and businesses affected by the disturbances. She also distinguished between peaceful demonstrations and acts of violence, stressing that public participation remained a fundamental democratic right.

“Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,” Meloni said, urging opposition parties to condemn violent acts unequivocally.

Emergency Helplines

Indian nationals in Italy have been advised to remain alert, avoid locations where demonstrations are taking place and keep track of local news for information about possible disruptions or further unrest.

Those requiring emergency assistance can contact the following Indian diplomatic missions:

- Embassy of India, Rome: +39 331 614 2085

- Consulate General of India, Milan: +39 388 164 7527

The Embassy has urged citizens to prioritise their safety and follow updates as the situation develops.

Also Read: Australian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Suspected Deliberate Attack