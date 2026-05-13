NEET Paper Leak Accused ‘Admits Carrying Question Paper', CBI Probe Reveals Fresh Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Shubham admitted to possessing the leaked NEET paper.

Paper allegedly moved from Ahilya Nagar to Pune, then Nashik.

Haryana individual collected paper from Shubham in Nashik.

Latur coaching institute faces scrutiny over mock test similarities.

Fresh details have emerged in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation after agencies probing the case reportedly uncovered crucial information during the interrogation of accused Shubham Khairnar, a resident of Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

According to agency sources, Shubham allegedly admitted to possessing the leaked NEET question paper. Investigators believe he first obtained a copy of the paper from Ahilya Nagar before transporting it to Pune and later to Nashik.

Sources claimed the paper had reached Nashik nearly three days before the examination. Preliminary findings suggest Shubham travelled by road while carrying the leaked paper, raising concerns over the scale and coordination of the alleged network.

Haryana Link Under Scanner

Investigators suspect that after reaching Nashik, Shubham allegedly handed over the question paper to a person from Haryana. According to sources, the individual had travelled directly from Haryana to Shubham’s residence in Nashik to collect the paper.

Agencies are now probing whether the alleged transfer formed part of a wider interstate examination leak racket. Officials said investigators are trying to identify others who may have been involved in the movement and circulation of the paper.

Police sources, however, claimed that no evidence of financial transactions between Shubham and the Haryana-based individual has surfaced so far. Sources also stated that Shubham allegedly did not distribute any copies of the leaked paper in Nashik.

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Probe Points Towards Wider Network

Investigators suspect Shubham may have become connected to the alleged leak network through a person from Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, he had travelled to Uttar Pradesh a few years ago, where he reportedly came into contact with the individual.

Agencies believe that interaction may have later led to his involvement in the larger network currently under investigation. Officials are now examining communication records and travel details to trace the broader chain of contacts linked to the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the paper leak allegations, took Shubham Khairnar into custody from Nashik’s Indiranagar area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan confirmed the detention.

Latur Coaching Institute Also Faces Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the controversy has expanded to Latur in central Maharashtra after a parent filed a complaint alleging suspicious similarities between a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute and the actual NEET examination.

According to the complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police’s office, as many as 42 questions in the coaching institute’s mock test allegedly matched questions that later appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The complaint raised suspicion about the possible involvement of the institute in the larger paper leak network. Taking serious note of the allegations, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameersingh Salve to conduct an immediate inquiry and initiate legal action if wrongdoing is established.

The Latur police administration has also appealed to the public to share any information or evidence linked to the NEET paper leak investigation.

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NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations

The Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which had been conducted on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

The government subsequently handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged misconduct and possible organised network behind the breach.

The cancellation has triggered widespread concern among students and parents across the country, with growing demands for accountability and stronger safeguards in national-level entrance examinations.

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