NEET Aspirant Aditya Mishra Emerges CBSE Science Joint Topper After Re-Evaluation

Bokaro: "I want to serve mankind as a doctor," said Aditya Mishra, who emerged joint national topper in the Science stream of the CBSE class 12 examination after re-evaluation.

Aditya secured 498 out of 500 marks in his best five subjects after his biology score was revised upward by three marks following re-evaluation.

"I got 99.20 per cent in aggregate in the results declared on May 13. I got 96 in biology, but my teachers thought the score was less than expected. Since I was busy preparing for the NEET examination, I did not focus much on it," he said on Tuesday.

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"My parents and teachers submitted the paper for re-evaluation. I received an additional three marks, taking my biology score to 99," he added.

Aditya, a student of DPS Bokaro, scored 100 marks each in English Core, Chemistry and Painting, besides 99 each in Physics and Biology.

DPS Bokaro principal AS Gangwar said the school was proud of Aditya's achievement, describing him as a consistent and attentive student.

"We are very happy that one of our meritorious students, Aditya Mishra, became national topper in the Science stream of the CBSE Class 12 examination after re-evaluation," Gangwar said.

"Biology has always been his favourite subject and he has been preparing for the NEET examination. When we saw his marks in biology, we thought the paper could be challenged for re-evaluation," he said.

A teacher said Aditya jointly secured the top position in the Science stream with Sonakshi Goyal, a student from Kanpur.

The son of Prajesh Chandra Mishra, chief general manager (finance) at SAIL Refractory Unit, and homemaker Sushmita Mishra, Aditya also appeared in the NEET-UG re-examination held on Sunday.

"I had also appeared for the NEET examination in May and the papers were good. But it was cancelled. I appeared for the re-examination and am expecting positive results," he said.

Aditya said he studied for five to six hours every day and used his mobile phone and laptop while preparing for the medical entrance examination.

"I want to pursue my career in the medical field. I want to serve mankind as a doctor," he said.

His father credited the school and teachers for his son’s success.

Meanwhile, Avni Kejriwal, a student of DPS Ranchi, claimed that she secured 100 per cent marks in the Commerce stream of the CBSE Class 12 examination after re-evaluation.

Avni obtained 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects, which she said made her a national topper in the Commerce stream.

"When my results were declared on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not," she said.

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"I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted with the result," she added.

Avni said she did not measure her preparation by the number of hours studied each day, but focused instead on completing daily targets for different subjects.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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