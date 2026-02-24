NCERT Releases Revamped Class 8 Textbook With Fresh Take On Partition And Freedom Struggle

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). Released on February 23, 2026, the updated edition revisits several key moments in India’s past, offering expanded explanations and fresh perspectives on pivotal events, including the Partition of India and major freedom movement milestones.

New Perspective on Partition Decision

The revised textbook states that while freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders initially opposed the idea of Partition in 1947 and many Indian Muslims also resisted it circumstances eventually left leaders with little option but to accept the division.

Earlier Class 8 history books had noted that a three-member British Cabinet mission sent to Delhi “could not get the Congress and the Muslim League to agree to specific details of the proposal” and that “Partition now became more or less inevitable.” However, the older edition did not explicitly frame Partition as the only viable path forward for Congress leaders; a nuance now highlighted in the updated version.

The chapter titled India’s Long Road to Independence in Exploring Society: India and Beyond Part 2 traces major developments from the 1857 revolt to 1947, detailing the freedom movement, the Partition of Bengal, and ultimately the Partition of India.

Expanded View on Britain’s Exit from India

The new book also broadens the explanation for why Britain left India. It notes that historians once largely credited Gandhi’s leadership and the Congress party’s non-violent approach. However, the revised text adds that multiple pressures contributed.

“This view has given way to a recognition that multiple other factors were also at work – the popular uprisings, the numerous attempts by revolutionaries, the mutinies in the Royal Indian Air Force and the Royal Indian Navy.”

“Also, Britain’s diminished status after World War II, and the worldwide trend towards decolonization – the age of empires was over, at least in that form,” the textbook states.

Jallianwala Bagh and Direct Action Day Revisited

The updated edition adopts sharper language while discussing the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, noting that the British government has still not issued an apology for the killings. The incident is described as “deeply shameful in British history,” wording that did not appear in the previous book.

On the events of Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946), the text offers a more detailed account: “A wave of brutal communal violence submerged Calcutta – often encouraged by provocative speeches and pamphlets – leading to thousands of deaths as Muslim mobs attacked Hindus, who then retaliated. Thousands more were displaced. The violence created a deep sense of fear, making peaceful coexistence seemingly impossible and Partition unavoidable."

This replaces the earlier brief line that merely stated riots broke out and thousands died.

Paika Rebellion Restored After Protests

Responding to earlier criticism, NCERT has reinstated the Paika Sangram of 1817 as a new section. The rebellion had been removed in the first part released in July 2025, prompting objections from several quarters, including former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who called the omission a “huge dishonour” to the Paikas.

Spotlight on Cellular Jail Hardships

The book also elaborates on the harsh realities faced by freedom fighters at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands, popularly known as “Kala Pani.”

“The Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands was a huge colonial prison used by the British to exile and isolate revolutionaries, far from the mainland. Known as ‘Kala Pani’ (‘Black Water’), it was designed specifically for solitary confinement and used to break the spirit of freedom fighters. Prisoners faced horrific conditions, including extreme physical labour, such as extracting oil by hand, and brutal punishment for the slightest disobedience,” said the book.

“A few revolutionaries who were imprisoned there, such as Barindra Ghose or V.D. Savarkar, left vivid descriptions of forced labour and ill-treatment of the prisoners. Many of them died and some lost their sanity. Those who tried to escape were hanged. The jail became a symbol of ultimate sacrifice in India’s struggle for freedom,” it added.

NCERT has been updating school textbooks under the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. Significant revisions across Classes 1 to 8 particularly in history have sparked debate among historians, academics, and political observers over the selection and interpretation of events.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI