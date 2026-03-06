UPSC CSE 2025 Result Declared: 958 Candidates Qualify For IAS, IPS, IFS And Central Services

UPSC Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to various prestigious government services. The results are based on the performance of candidates in the written examination conducted in August 2025 and the Personality Test (interviews) held between December 2025 and February 2026.

The final merit list has been published on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission and includes candidates selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), as well as several Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Every year, thousands of aspirants compete in the Civil Services Examination, which is widely considered one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country. Only a limited number of candidates make it to the final merit list after successfully clearing all stages of the selection process.

UPSC Final Result 2025: Category-Wise Break-Up Of Selected Candidates

According to the official notification issued by the Union Public Service Commission, the 958 recommended candidates belong to different categories.

The category-wise distribution is as follows:

General Category: 317 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates

The commission prepares the final merit list based on candidates’ combined performance in the written examination and the Personality Test. The list is arranged in order of merit and determines eligibility for appointment to various services under the Government of India.

UPSC Final Result 2025: Appointments To Be Made Based On Available Vacancies

UPSC has clarified that the final allocation of services will depend on the number of vacancies available in different departments. Appointments will be carried out in accordance with the provisions mentioned in the Civil Services Examination Rules.

Candidates recommended in the merit list will be allotted for services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services depending on their rank, category, and preference submitted during the application process.

UPSC Final Result 2025: Candidature Of 348 Candidates Kept Provisional

The commission has also informed that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Their appointment will be confirmed only after they fulfil the required eligibility conditions and complete the necessary verification procedures.

This provisional status generally relates to document verification, eligibility confirmation, or other administrative checks required before final appointments are issued.

The declaration of the UPSC CSE 2025 final results marks the conclusion of a long and demanding selection process. Successful candidates will now move forward to training programmes before taking up key administrative roles in different parts of the country.

