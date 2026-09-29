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English NewsEducationNCERT Launches New Class 9 Social Science Textbook Today: Check Where To Get It

NCERT Launches New Class 9 Social Science Textbook Today: Check Where To Get It

NCERT has released the new Class 9 Social Science textbook ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’. Check availability and purchase details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 08:12 AM (IST)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Social Science textbook for Grade 9 students. Titled “Understanding Society: India and Beyond”, the book has been introduced as the second part of the Grade 9 Social Science textbook. 

According to an NCERT press release dated September 28, 2026, the new textbook will be available for purchase from September 29, 2026. The book is intended for Grade 9 students and will also be relevant to teachers, parents, and schools following the updated NCERT curriculum. 

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NCERT Class 9 Social Science Book Available From September 29 

The newly released textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, forms Part 2 of the Grade 9 Social Science textbook. NCERT has introduced the book as part of its ongoing updates to textbooks for school students. 

The new publication focuses on Social Science for Grade 9 students and is expected to be used by students and teachers following the updated NCERT curriculum. 

With the release scheduled for purchase from September 29, students and schools can access the textbook through the sales channels specified by NCERT. 

Where To Buy NCERT Class 9 Social Science Textbook 

Students, teachers, parents, and other readers can purchase the new textbook through the NCERT Publication Division and its authorised vendors. 

The book will also be available through the official NCERT website and Amazon, as stated in the September 28 press release. 

NCERT has advised students and teachers to use its authorised sales channels when purchasing the textbook. This provides readers with the channels identified by the council for obtaining the new publication. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays October 2026: Long Festive Break Ahead? Check 16 Holiday Dates For Students

What Is The New Class 9 Social Science Textbook? 

The textbook is titled Understanding Society: India and Beyond and has been released as Part 2 of the Grade 9 Social Science textbook. 

The latest publication is part of NCERT's ongoing textbook updates for school students. The book is aimed at Grade 9 Social Science and is relevant to students, teachers, and schools following the updated NCERT curriculum. 

The release gives students and teachers access to the latest part of the Grade 9 Social Science textbook from September 29, 2026. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NCERT Textbooks NCERT NCERT Class 9 Social Science Textbook
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