Delhi MCD Schools Target 50,000 New Admissions, 2,800 MTS Staff Recruitment Planned

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set a target of 50,000 new admissions in its schools under the 'School Chalo' campaign and directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for around 2,800 multi-tasking staff (MTS), officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the decisions were taken at a meeting of the MCD Education Committee, chaired by Yogesh Verma, where officials were also directed to fast-track minor repair funds for school buildings, implement an online teacher transfer policy and expand modern infrastructure in municipal schools.

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Under the enrolment drive, each school has been asked to target at least 30 new admissions this month, with the civic body seeking to bring more children into the municipal education system.

"It is essential to build parents' trust through better facilities and quality education in municipal schools," Verma said, stressing that teachers and officials would have to play an active role in the campaign.

The committee also directed officials to submit the recruitment file for around 2,800 MTS employees within 15 days to enable further action. The proposed recruitment is aimed at strengthening sanitation and security arrangements in municipal schools.

To address gaps in school infrastructure, the committee directed officials to complete the release process for minor repair funds within 15 days. It also set a one-month deadline for installing five smartboards per school, ensuring necessary toilet facilities and providing new water coolers in the relevant newly constructed schools, the statement read.

The committee further decided to constitute a panel of academicians to recommend ways to incorporate moral values, civic responsibilities, environmental protection and discipline into school education. The panel, to be constituted by Verma, will submit its report within a month.

"Our goal is to bring radical change to MCD schools. We want them to establish a new identity in terms of quality education, modern facilities, sanitation, security and a value-driven environment," Verma said.

The meeting also discussed anomalies in the teacher transfer policy, with officials asked to expedite the implementation of an online system and submit a detailed report on transfers carried out so far, including the rules and criteria followed.

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In another decision, the committee called for the installation of Aerobins or other suitable organic waste processing systems in schools to process biodegradable waste on campus and promote zero-waste campuses.

It also directed schools and officials to process files through the E-Office system to improve transparency, track pending work and reduce delays in administrative decisions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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