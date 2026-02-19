MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Paper Leak Claims Surface, Officials Clarify On Re-Exam

MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: A major controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh on the very first day of the Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, after images of the English question paper surfaced on social media shortly after the exam began. The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tukaithed, Burhanpur district, triggering swift action from the education department and local administration.

According to reports, the English examination started at 9 am. It is alleged that a teacher posted as an invigilator, Rajkumari Soni, uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status just minutes after the exam commenced.

Paper Image Went Viral Within Minutes

Officials said the photo began circulating across multiple social media platforms soon after the exam started. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the teacher allegedly photographed a question paper placed on the desk of an absent student.

There are also allegations that the image was shared with another individual with the intention of getting the paper solved and facilitating cheating among candidates.

Administration Takes Strict Action

Following the incident, District Collector Harsh Singh and other officials reached the examination centre. After an initial probe, the teacher was suspended.

Additionally, centre superintendent Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and assistant superintendent Anita Dixit were also suspended on charges of negligence. The action was taken based on the district administration’s report.

Police Superintendent Devendra Kumar Patidar confirmed that a case has been registered against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are continuing their investigation and examining the role of other possible individuals involved.

Will the English Exam Be Conducted Again?

Despite the controversy, district authorities have maintained that the paper was not leaked. Officials stated that 109 students had already been allowed entry into the centre before 8:40 am and the question papers were distributed at the scheduled time.

They further noted that the teacher uploaded the image at around 9:06 am, after the examination had already begun, and therefore the incident does not qualify as a formal paper leak.

So far, no announcement has been made regarding a re-examination. Authorities have said the exam was conducted smoothly and that the situation does not warrant a retest.

