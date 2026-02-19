Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationMP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Paper Leak Claims Surface, Officials Clarify On Re-Exam

MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Paper Leak Claims Surface, Officials Clarify On Re-Exam

MP Board Class 10 English paper row sparks probe; officials suspend staff, say no leak and no re-exam planned.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: A major controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh on the very first day of the Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, after images of the English question paper surfaced on social media shortly after the exam began. The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tukaithed, Burhanpur district, triggering swift action from the education department and local administration. 

According to reports, the English examination started at 9 am. It is alleged that a teacher posted as an invigilator, Rajkumari Soni, uploaded a photograph of the question paper on her WhatsApp status just minutes after the exam commenced. 

Paper Image Went Viral Within Minutes 

Officials said the photo began circulating across multiple social media platforms soon after the exam started. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the teacher allegedly photographed a question paper placed on the desk of an absent student. 

There are also allegations that the image was shared with another individual with the intention of getting the paper solved and facilitating cheating among candidates. 

Administration Takes Strict Action 

Following the incident, District Collector Harsh Singh and other officials reached the examination centre. After an initial probe, the teacher was suspended. 

Additionally, centre superintendent Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and assistant superintendent Anita Dixit were also suspended on charges of negligence. The action was taken based on the district administration’s report. 

Police Superintendent Devendra Kumar Patidar confirmed that a case has been registered against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are continuing their investigation and examining the role of other possible individuals involved. 

Will the English Exam Be Conducted Again? 

Despite the controversy, district authorities have maintained that the paper was not leaked. Officials stated that 109 students had already been allowed entry into the centre before 8:40 am and the question papers were distributed at the scheduled time. 

They further noted that the teacher uploaded the image at around 9:06 am, after the examination had already begun, and therefore the incident does not qualify as a formal paper leak. 

So far, no announcement has been made regarding a re-examination. Authorities have said the exam was conducted smoothly and that the situation does not warrant a retest. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026 MP Board Class 10 Paper Leak 2026 MP Board Exam 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Paper Leak Claims Surface, Officials Clarify On Re-Exam
MP Board Class 10th Exams 2026: Paper Leak Claims Surface, Officials Clarify On Re-Exam
Education
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: JA Scorecard Shortly At sbi.co.in, Know How To Download
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: JA Scorecard Shortly At sbi.co.in, Know How To Download
Education
IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Announced: ₹10,000 Monthly Stipend For Selected Students
IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Announced: ₹10,000 Monthly Stipend For Selected Students
Education
CTET Answer Key 2026: To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check
CTET Answer Key 2026: To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check
Advertisement

Videos

Vedic Veneration: Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Honors Batuks at His Lucknow Residence
PM AT AI SUMMIT: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam
MISSION 2027: Key Meeting at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Office Ahead of 2027 Polls
Breaking News: Stampede-Like Situation at Shivneri Fort in Pune During Shiv Jayanti
Breaking News: High Alert in Delhi as Pulwama Native Using Forged NIA Identity Caught Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget