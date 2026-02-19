Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: JA Scorecard Shortly At sbi.co.in, Know How To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: JA Scorecard Shortly At sbi.co.in, Know How To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 expected soon; check steps to download scorecard, tie-break rules, and key details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 soon. The bank has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the release. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by logging in using their credentials on the official website at sbi.co.in. 

Selected candidates will be placed on a six-month probation period. During this time, they must complete e-learning lessons and mandatory training modules. At the end of the six months, their performance will be reviewed before they are confirmed in the bank’s service. 

The State Bank of India does not conduct interviews for the Junior Associate post. Selection for the Clerk position in the country’s largest public sector bank is based solely on the candidate’s performance in the Mains examination. 

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Careers section. 

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Mains Result.” 

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Check your results and download the file for future use. 

SBI JA Mains Result 2026: Tie-Breaking Policy 

If two or more candidates obtain the same marks in the Mains exam, SBI will apply a tie-breaking rule. Preference will be given to candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PH) or to the candidate who is older in age. 

SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF: Details Mentioned On Scorecard 

The SBI JA Mains Scorecard 2026 will show a detailed section-wise breakdown of the marks obtained by candidates in General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning. It will also include the category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks, along with the candidate’s qualification status. 

If candidates face any technical problems while downloading the result, they can contact the SBI recruitment helpdesk for assistance. However, they should note that individual marks are not shared over the phone, and the official scorecard link must be used to check the results. 

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News SBI SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 SBI JA Scorecard
