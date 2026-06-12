MCD Assures School Admissions For Children Relocated From Slums Near PM House

New Delhi: The MCD will admit every child from families being relocated from slum clusters near the Prime Minister's residence in the Race Course area, irrespective of whether they have the required documents, officials said on Thursday.

"Under the National Education Policy, the MCD admits every child up to Class 5. It does not matter whether a child has the required documentation or not; we will ensure that every child is enrolled in school," the civic body's Education Committee Chairman, Yogesh Verma, told PTI.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June; Check Result Date, Scorecard Download Steps

His remarks come after the Delhi High Court directed that children of families relocated from the three slum clusters near the Prime Minister's residence be admitted to nearby government or MCD schools in their respective classes and that admission deadlines be extended, if necessary.

The court's June 4 order was passed while hearing appeals by residents challenging their relocation to flats at Savda Ghevra in northwest Delhi.

According to the order, the residents had argued that the rehabilitation site, located around 30 to 40 km from central Delhi and nearly 49 km from the Race Course locality, lacked several basic amenities, including adequate educational facilities, healthcare, water and electricity supply, security and logistical support.

Responding to these concerns, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) informed the High Court that the rehabilitation site is surrounded by densely populated areas and is served by several government and municipal schools.

According to its affidavit, there are five government schools and five MCD schools in the vicinity.

The affidavit states that the five MCD schools are located approximately one to 2.5 kilometres from the Savda Ghevra flats and have the capacity to accommodate additional students. The schools cater to classes from nursery to class 5, with several having scope for fresh admissions, officials said.

"There are schools within a distance of 1 to 1.5 kilometres, so commuting will not be a problem for these children. While the High Court has directed us to facilitate their admission, under the National Education Policy, we would have admitted them in any case," Verma said.

The high court also directed that officers posted at a camp office to be established at the rehabilitation site assist families in securing admissions for their children, making the direction binding on both the MCD and the Delhi government's Education Department.

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Update And Download Steps

Addressing the issue of students facing shortages of books at MCD schools, Verma said all textbooks have already been arranged and will be distributed after schools reopen following the summer vacation.

"All textbooks have already been arranged and will be distributed to students once they return after the summer vacation,” he said.

Verma added that earlier, the MCD provided financial assistance to students to purchase uniforms and stationery, but now these items will be supplied directly through the schools.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI