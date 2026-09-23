New Delhi: Security concerns among students of Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) have resurfaced following an alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple. On Tuesday morning, a police encounter with one of the accused took place near the college’s back gate.

Following the incident, the college administration cancelled regular classes on Tuesday and decided to conduct classes online on Wednesday.

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The college administration said the safety, security and well-being of students remain its priority. LSR Principal Kanika Ahuja said classes were cancelled after the incident came to the college’s attention. Faculty mentors and the college counsellor have also been asked to remain available to provide students with any assistance they may need.

Encounter Took Place Near LSR Back Gate

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by three men at Astha Kunj Park on Monday evening. The accused allegedly posed as police personnel while committing the crime.

Police launched a search for the accused on Tuesday. During the search, a police team reached the Amar Colony area while looking for one of the accused, where an encounter took place.

According to the information available, the accused fired at the police team. In retaliatory action, he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The arrest of all three accused was subsequently reported. Police have registered action under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

The encounter took place extremely close to LSR’s back gate, causing concern among students. The college administration has advised students, teachers, and staff not to gather around the back gate.

‘I Was Scared To Leave College Alone’

Following the incident, several LSR students raised concerns about safety in the areas surrounding the college.

Some students said they avoided travelling alone from the college to their PG accommodations or the metro station on Tuesday and instead left in small groups because of fear and anxiety.

One student said over the phone, “I live in a PG in Greater Kailash. I was finding it difficult to travel alone from college to my PG. There was a sense of anxiety and fear throughout the day, so I wanted to go in a group at least for that day.”

Some students also said their parents had advised them to return home for the time being. After classes were cancelled and moved online, some students are also considering leaving Delhi for a while.

Students Question Security Despite Pink Booth

A police Pink Booth for women’s safety is located near LSR’s back gate. However, students said security around the college cannot be limited to the presence of a single booth.

They said the routes leading out of the college, surrounding roads, paths towards the metro station, and the area around the park also need to be secure.

Some students associated with LSR and Delhi University also shared their experiences and concerns on Reddit following the incident. Some claimed that incidents of harassment and obscene behaviour had been reported in the area previously.

One student wrote that there had been concerns about similar incidents involving women around the college in the past and that the presence of a Pink Booth alone could not be considered sufficient security. Other students also raised questions about lighting in the area and police patrolling at night.

Students Ask: Why Should Safety Be Limited To The Campus?

For students studying at a women-focused institution such as LSR, safety is not limited to the college premises.

The routes they use to travel to and from college, nearby parks, metro stations and the roads leading to their PG accommodations are all part of their daily lives.

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The incident at Astha Kunj Park and the police encounter near the college’s back gate the following day have raised fresh questions about security arrangements in the area.

Students are concerned about how their safety can be ensured while travelling to and from college if such a situation can occur in close proximity to the campus.

For now, the college administration has moved Wednesday’s regular classes online and asked students to contact faculty mentors and the counsellor for any necessary assistance.

Students are now watching for further steps from the college and police authorities regarding security arrangements in and around the area.

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