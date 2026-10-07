IndianOil Officer Mahesh Shelke Stabbed To Death During Petrol Pump Inspection In Maharashtra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke fatally stabbed during petrol pump inspection.

Minister Puri and IndianOil demand swift justice from Maharashtra authorities.

This fatal attack recalls the 2005 Manjunath killing precedent.

Police investigating; organizations seek strict action and officer safety.

New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday sought swift action from Maharashtra authorities after an IndianOil officer was fatally attacked while carrying out inspection at a petrol pump in Hingoli district.

Puri said Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, was part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet when he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

The incident recalls the 2005 killing of S Manjunath, a 27-year-old IOC sales officer who was shot dead in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after inspecting a petrol pump where irregularities had been detected.

According to the Supreme Court record, IOC had suspended sales and supplies at the outlet following Manjunath's inspection, and he returned to inspect the pump again on November 19, 2005, the day before his body was found.

"The issue (stabbing of Shelke) has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law," Puri said in a post on X.

He condemned the incident as a "heinous and unacceptable act of violence" and said the petroleum ministry and IndianOil would extend all possible support to Shelke's family.

IndianOil Chairman A S Sahney said the company had also taken up the matter with the "highest authorities in Maharashtra", seeking "swift and stringent action" against those responsible.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of our colleague, Shri Mahesh Shelke, who was fatally attacked while discharging his official duties in Hingoli, Maharashtra," the chairman said.

According to police, Shelke and members of his team were in the process of sealing a petrol pump in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm on Tuesday when an argument allegedly broke out with family members of the pump owner and others present at the site.

The dispute subsequently turned violent and Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times with a knife, killing him at the scene, police said. The exact reason for the dispute was not immediately known.

Police have formed a team to trace and arrest the prime accused.

IndianOil earlier described Shelke as a "bright and promising sales officer" whose "commitment and sincerity had earned him the respect of his colleagues".

"At this hour of immense grief, IndianOil stands firmly with his bereaved family and is extending all possible support to them," the company said, adding that it had taken up the matter with the authorities concerned.

The IndianOil Officers Association said it was "deeply shocked and outraged" by the incident and called for a "swift, impartial and time-bound investigation".

"Violence against an officer of a public sector organisation is absolutely unacceptable," the association said, urging the Petroleum Ministry, IndianOil management and the Maharashtra government to ensure the arrest of those responsible within 24 hours, subject to due process of law.

Puri said the safety, dignity and security of energy-sector personnel "remain paramount".

The Manjunath case became a prominent example of the risks faced by officials enforcing action against irregularities at fuel outlets. IOC's own archive says Manjunath was killed after he exposed an alleged corruption and oil-adulteration racket.

"We mourn the loss of a valued colleague whose life and career have been cut short far too soon," IOC said in a post on Shelke. "Our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones."

IndianOil Officers' Association (IOOA), too, expressed deep shock and outrage at the killing of "officer Shri Mahesh Shelke Annarao, Manager, Nanded, Maharashtra, who lost his life while performing his official duties".

"Violence against an officer of a public sector organisation is absolutely unacceptable. IOOA strongly urge Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, IOC Management and the Government of Maharashtra to ensure a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation and arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours, subject to due process of law," it said.

The bereaved family, it said, must receive immediate support, and the safety and security of all officers serving the nation must be ensured.

"There must be zero tolerance for violence against oil company officers performing their duty. Justice must be swift, firm and exemplary," it added.

IOC said it mourned the loss of a valued colleague "whose life and career have been cut short far too soon" and offered its "deepest condolences" to his family, colleagues and loved ones.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)