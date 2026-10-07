Want To Learn AI Film-Making? Delhi University Launches New Certificate Course

The University of Delhi has added a new skill-based programme for learners interested in the growing use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. Through its Campus of Open Learning (COL), the university has introduced a three-month Certificate Course in AI Film Making.

The programme is designed to introduce participants to different stages of film production using AI-powered tools. From developing an initial concept and writing a story to creating visuals, editing footage, and producing audio, the course will cover multiple aspects of the filmmaking process.

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As per the course details available on the university's official website, the classes will be conducted offline. The programme has 30 seats, while the course fee is Rs 15,000. Registration opened on October 5, 2026, and interested applicants can submit their applications until October 31, 2026. The university has not announced the commencement date for classes yet.

What Will The DU AI Film-Making Course Cover?

Participants will be introduced to the various stages involved in creating a film with the support of AI tools. The course will cover idea development, story writing, storyboard preparation, and the creation of visual content.

The syllabus will also introduce students to prompt writing, AI-generated images, video editing, audio production, and background music. Practical activities and projects will give participants an opportunity to apply these skills during the course.

The programme could be relevant for learners looking to explore areas such as filmmaking, advertising, digital media, and social media content creation.

DU AI Film-Making Course: Who Can Apply?

The programme is open to candidates who have completed Class 10 from a recognised board. Delhi University students can also apply. Applicants are required to have basic computer knowledge.

The university has indicated that prior experience with social media content creation, photo or video editing, or making videos using a phone or computer can be useful. However, such experience has not been specified as a compulsory eligibility condition.

Admission will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on the availability of seats. Candidates should also note that successful completion of the certificate course does not come with a guarantee of employment or placement.

DU's AI Film-Making Course: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official DU Campus of Open Learning website at oldcdu.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the Certificate Course in AI Film Making.

Step 3: Select the "Apply/Register Now" option.

Step 4: Enter the required email address and password.

Step 5: Sign in and proceed with the registration.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed course fee and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Submit the completed application.

NOTE: The registration deadline is October 31, 2026. The university is yet to announce when the classes for the three-month programme will commence.

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DU AI Film-Making Course Fee, Seats And Registration Date

The certificate programme will have a limited intake of 30 students. The fee for the three-month course is Rs 15,000.

Applications opened on October 5, 2026, and the registration window will remain available until October 31, 2026. While the university has provided the registration timeline, the starting date of classes has not yet been announced.

Interested candidates should complete the application process before the deadline, as admission is subject to seat availability.

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