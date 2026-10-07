J&K Private Schools Get Easier Approval Process: JKPSA Welcomes Government Move

Srinagar: An association of private schools here on Tuesday welcomed the amendments made to relevant laws by Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that will simplify the procedure for setting up private schools in the Union Territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools' Association welcomes the government decision to simplify and rationalise several No Objection Certificate and compliance requirements applicable to private schools. It is a historic, progressive and long-awaited regulatory reform that will provide substantial relief to educational institutions," the association said in a statement.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

The decision marks an important step towards Ease of Doing Business in the education sector, reducing unnecessary and repetitive procedural burdens on genuine educational institutions, and enabling schools to devote greater attention and resources to academics, student development, infrastructure, sports, skills and other educational priorities, it said.

The development comes after a series of significant decisions taken in the education sector by the current government, the association said.

ALSO READ: RBSE Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year From 2026-27: Check Dates, Eligibility And Best-of-Two Rule

"It reflects the progressive vision of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the government towards strengthening and facilitating the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI