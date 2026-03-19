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HomeEducationLakhs Waiting: RBSE 10th Result 2026, When Will Scores Be Released? Check Where to Download

Lakhs Waiting: RBSE 10th Result 2026, When Will Scores Be Released? Check Where to Download

RBSE 10th Result 2026 expected soon. Check official websites, steps, SMS & DigiLocker options to download Rajasthan Board scorecard.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026, with over 10 lakh students eagerly awaiting their scores. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their results through the official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

According to media reports, the board may declare the results around March 20, 2026, while an official confirmation regarding the result date is expected soon. 

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Evaluation in Final Stage 

The board is currently completing the last phase of answer sheet evaluation. Board secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore recently visited a centralized evaluation centre in Beawar to review the process. 

He interacted with 113 teachers involved in the checking process and confirmed that evaluation work has reached its final stage. Notably, answer sheets were also assessed on Sunday across all centres to speed up the process. The board is making every effort to declare the RBSE 10th results at the earliest this year. 

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 10 Result 2026’ link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required details 

Step 4: Submit to view the result 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference 

Alternative Ways to Access RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: 

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through multiple platforms: 

SMS: Send RJ10 to 56263 or 5676750 (format to be confirmed by the board) 

DigiLocker: Log in to DigiLocker and access the digital marksheet under the ‘Education’ section 

UMANG App: Register on the UMANG app and check results using application details 

Along with the result, the board will release key data such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise statistics. 

RBSE Toppers List 2026: Will the Trend Change? 

In recent years, the Rajasthan Board has not released a detailed toppers list and only announced select high scorers during the press conference. However, this year the board will publish the RBSE Toppers List 2026, including a Top 100 merit list. 

Major Change from 2027: Two Exams in a Year 

The Rajasthan Board has proposed a significant reform starting in 2027. Class 10 board exams will be conducted twice annually first in February and then in May. 

This move aims to provide students with additional opportunities to improve their performance. It will also help in early result declaration, ensuring timely commencement of the academic session. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News RBSE 10th Result 2026 RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 RBSE 10th Result 2026 Latest Updates Class 10 Result 2026
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