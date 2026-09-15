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English NewsEducationKVS, NVS Primary Teacher Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: Check Result And Next Steps

KVS, NVS Primary Teacher Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: Check Result And Next Steps

CBSE has launched a month-long support programme for Class 10 and 12 students in 10 Ladakh locations. Check subjects covered and key details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

CBSE Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Primary Teacher (PRT) Tier 2 results for recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The result was announced on September 14. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 examination can check their result or shortlisting status through the official application portal.  

Candidates need to log in to their accounts using their login credentials to access the result. 

ALSO READ: CTET Exam 2026: December 12 And 13 Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule And Details

What Does The Tier 2 Result Mean? 

The next stage for candidates will depend on the selection process for the post they have applied for. 

For posts that include an interview, the Tier 2 result shows whether a candidate has been shortlisted for the interview stage, according to the board. 

For posts where an interview is not part of the selection process, CBSE has made the Tier 2 marks available through the respective candidate login along with the result. 

When Will The Marksheets Be Available? 

Candidates will receive their marksheets after the recruitment process for the concerned posts is completed. 

As per the official guidelines, marksheets will be made available within 15 days of the publication of the final result, after the completion of the interview process. 

Candidates should therefore keep checking their application login for updates related to their marksheets. 

CBSE Shares Result Update On X 

CBSE also shared an update about the result through a post on X. 

"Candidates may now access their result/shortlisting status through the application portal." 

Candidates can use the application portal to check whether they have been shortlisted and view the information available in their candidate login. 

Results For Remaining Posts To Be Released In Phases 

CBSE is releasing recruitment results in phases. According to the official information, scorecards for the remaining posts are being finalised and will also be announced in phases. 

Candidates waiting for results for other posts should therefore keep an eye on further announcements from the board. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Launches Month-Long Support Programme For Ladakh Class 10, 12 Students

What Should Candidates Do Now? 

Candidates who have received their Tier 2 results should check their shortlisting status through the application portal and follow the next stage applicable to their post. 

They should also regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS, along with their application login, for further updates on the recruitment process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE NVS Primary Teacher Tier 2 Result 2026 KVS Primary Teacher Tier 2 Result 2026 CBSE Teacher Recruitment 2026
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