HP Board Registration 2026-27: Class 9, 10 Students Get More Time To Apply, Check Deadline

HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the registration schedule for students entering Classes 9 and 10 for the 2026-27 academic session. Students enrolled in government and private schools affiliated with the board can now complete their registration by November 16, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

Along with extending the registration deadline, the board has announced a separate period for correcting errors in student records. Schools will be able to make permitted changes from November 17 to November 25, 2026. The facility is intended to help school authorities ensure that the information submitted to the board is accurate.

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Students and parents should contact their respective schools to check whether the registration has been completed and confirm that all personal details and subject selections have been entered correctly. School authorities must also ensure that registrations are submitted within the revised timeline.

HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Registration 2026: Check The Revised Schedule

The revised timeline gives affiliated schools additional time to complete registration formalities for eligible Class 9 and Class 10 students. Those who have not yet completed the process should contact their school administration rather than wait until the final day.

Here are the important dates and details students need to know:

Applicable classes: Class 9 and Class 10

Extended registration deadline: November 16, 2026

Late fee: Rs 500

Registration correction period: November 17 to November 25, 2026

Students should confirm their registration status with their schools and check whether any information needs to be updated. Parents can also contact the school office for clarification regarding the completion of the process.

HPBOSE Class 9, 10 Correction Window: Which Details Can Be Updated?

The correction facility will remain available for schools from November 17 to November 25, 2026. During this period, school authorities can review the submitted records and amend errors in the fields permitted by HPBOSE.

The details eligible for correction include:

Student's name

Father's name and mother's name

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Selected elective subjects

These details should be checked carefully to identify spelling mistakes, incorrect personal information, or errors in subject selection. School principals and headmasters should ensure that eligible corrections are completed before the facility closes.

Students should coordinate with their schools if they notice any discrepancies in their registration information. Checking these details in advance can help schools identify issues while the correction facility is available.

HPBOSE Registration 2026-27: What Schools Need To Do

Principals and headmasters of government and private schools affiliated with the board are responsible for completing registrations within the prescribed schedule. They must also check student records and ensure that the information submitted to HPBOSE is accurate.

According to the information provided, school principals will be held responsible for incomplete registrations and errors involving student details or subject selections. Schools should therefore review the records of registered students carefully and address any outstanding issues within the permitted period.

The correction window provides an opportunity to rectify eligible mistakes, but schools should not delay the initial registration process. They must complete the required formalities by the revised deadline and use the correction period to address errors where necessary.

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HPBOSE Registration: What Students And Parents Should Check

Students who are uncertain about their registration status should approach their school administration for confirmation. They should verify their names, dates of birth, category information, and elective subject selections to ensure that the details on record are correct.

Parents should also stay in contact with school authorities and keep the revised dates in mind. The registration deadline is November 16, 2026, with a late fee of Rs 500. The correction window will follow from November 17 to November 25, 2026.

Students and schools should complete the necessary steps within these dates to avoid missing the registration deadline or the opportunity to correct eligible errors.

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