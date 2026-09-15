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English NewsEducationCBSE Launches Month-Long Support Programme For Ladakh Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE Launches Month-Long Support Programme For Ladakh Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE has launched a month-long support programme for Class 10 and 12 students in 10 Ladakh locations. Check subjects covered and key details.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a month-long in-person support programme for Class 10 and Class 12 students studying in government schools across 10 locations in the Union Territory of Ladakh. 

The programme is aimed at helping students strengthen their understanding of key subjects and prepare better for their upcoming Board examinations. 

ALSO READ: CTET Exam 2026: December 12 And 13 Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule And Details

Programme Conducted Across 10 Locations 

The support programme is being held in Leh, Nubra at two locations, Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo and Chiktan. 

The sessions are designed to provide students with academic support and help them prepare for the Board examinations through subject-focused learning and exam preparation. 

Subjects Covered For Class 10 And 12 

For Class 10 students, the programme covers Mathematics and Science. 

Students in Class 12 will receive academic support in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics. 

The subject coverage is focused on helping students improve their understanding and prepare for the subjects they will take in the Board examinations. 

Focus On Exam Preparation And Time Management 

The sessions also cover different aspects of Board examination preparation. These include subject-wise preparation, assessment strategies, examination techniques, and time management. 

Students will also learn effective ways to approach their Board examinations and manage their preparation more effectively. 

Experienced Teachers To Conduct Sessions 

CBSE has selected experienced teachers and resource persons from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country to conduct the programme. 

"Experienced teachers and resource persons from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country have been nominated to conduct the sessions," they said. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

Programme Aims To Build Students' Confidence 

The initiative is intended to improve students' academic preparedness and help them feel more confident about their Board examinations. 

It will also provide students with useful strategies that can help them approach their examinations better and improve their performance.

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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Ladakh News CBSE Ladakh Support Programme
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