India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationCTET Exam 2026: December 12 And 13 Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule And Details

CTET Exam 2026: December 12 And 13 Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule And Details

CTET Exam Date 2026 is out. CBSE will conduct the exam on December 12 and 13. Check the exam city slip, admit card and preparation details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to the public notice issued on September 14, the exam will now be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. 

The CTET exam was earlier scheduled for September 6. However, CBSE postponed the exam after reopening the application window. Candidates who applied for the September 2026 session can now prepare according to the new exam dates. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 

CBSE will release the CTET exam city intimation slip at least 15 days before the exam. 

The city slip will tell candidates the city where their examination centre will be located. Candidates should regularly check the official CTET website for the latest updates. 

CTET Admit Card 2026 

The CTET admit card will be released two days before the examination. 

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the Candidate Login section on the official CTET website. 

How Should Candidates Prepare For CTET 2026? 

With the exam dates announced, candidates can now plan their preparation based on the revised schedule. 

Those who have completed the syllabus can focus on revision, previous-year questions, and mock tests. Candidates can also take section-wise tests to find the topics where they need more practice. 

Regular mock tests can help candidates improve their speed and manage their time during the examination. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Will NBEMS Release It Today? Check Latest Updates Here

CTET 2026: Exam Day Guidelines 

Candidates should follow a few basic rules on the day of the examination to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process. Reaching the examination centre on time and carrying the required documents are important. 

  • Carry your admit card and a valid photo ID proof. 
  • Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. 
  • Follow the dress code and rules regarding permitted items mentioned on the admit card. 
  • Keep mobile phones and other electronic devices switched off or leave them outside the examination hall. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CTET Exam 2026 CTET Exam Dates 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Kota Medical Student Receives ACP’s ‘Researcher Of The Year’ Award: Meet Dr Komal Verma Saluja
Kota Medical Student Receives ACP’s ‘Researcher Of The Year’ Award: Meet Dr Komal Verma Saluja
Education
MH SET 2026 Postponed For Third Time: Exam Now On October 25, Check Latest Update
MH SET 2026 Postponed For Third Time: Exam Now On October 25, Check Latest Update
Education
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date
Education
Uttarakhand To Prepare Disaster Management Plans For All Government, Private Schools
Uttarakhand To Prepare Disaster Management Plans For All Government, Private Schools
Advertisement

Videos

TMC TURBULENCE: 17 Rebel MPs Could Switch to BJP Before Durga Puja, Bengal Politics Heats Up
GURUGRAM HIT-AND-RUN: Police File FIR After Woman Biker Sia Is Chased and Hit by Car
MORADABAD FIRE: Export Factory Engulfed in Flames, Crores of Goods Destroyed; Workers Evacuated
Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget