CTET Exam 2026: December 12 And 13 Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule And Details

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to the public notice issued on September 14, the exam will now be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The CTET exam was earlier scheduled for September 6. However, CBSE postponed the exam after reopening the application window. Candidates who applied for the September 2026 session can now prepare according to the new exam dates.

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CTET Exam City Slip 2026

CBSE will release the CTET exam city intimation slip at least 15 days before the exam.

The city slip will tell candidates the city where their examination centre will be located. Candidates should regularly check the official CTET website for the latest updates.

CTET Admit Card 2026

The CTET admit card will be released two days before the examination.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the Candidate Login section on the official CTET website.

How Should Candidates Prepare For CTET 2026?

With the exam dates announced, candidates can now plan their preparation based on the revised schedule.

Those who have completed the syllabus can focus on revision, previous-year questions, and mock tests. Candidates can also take section-wise tests to find the topics where they need more practice.

Regular mock tests can help candidates improve their speed and manage their time during the examination.

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CTET 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should follow a few basic rules on the day of the examination to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process. Reaching the examination centre on time and carrying the required documents are important.

Carry your admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Follow the dress code and rules regarding permitted items mentioned on the admit card.

Keep mobile phones and other electronic devices switched off or leave them outside the examination hall.

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