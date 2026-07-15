Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: According to media reports, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 today, July 15, for more than four lakh students. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores and download their provisional marks memo from the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check their Kerala Plus One Result 2026 by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates should note that the online scorecard is provisional. The original marksheet will be issued later through their respective schools.

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can view and download their results from the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites, such as prd.kerala.gov.in or results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus One (DHSE +1) Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marks memo. It is advisable to keep a copy for future reference.

Note: Apart from the official websites, students can also access their Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through SMS and DigiLocker.

Details Mentioned on the Kerala Plus One Scorecard

The online marks memo will include the following details:

Student's name

Registration number

Date of birth

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades obtained

Qualifying status

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 30% marks or Grade D in each subject. For subjects without a practical component, candidates are required to score a minimum of 24 marks out of 80 in the theory examination.

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