India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationKerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 is expected today. Check DHSE Class 11 result, official websites, login details, passing marks and download steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: According to media reports, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 today, July 15, for more than four lakh students. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores and download their provisional marks memo from the official website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

Students can check their Kerala Plus One Result 2026 by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. 

Candidates should note that the online scorecard is provisional. The original marksheet will be issued later through their respective schools. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Websites to Check 

Students can view and download their results from the following official websites: 

  • keralaresults.nic.in 
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in 
  • dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • prd.kerala.gov.in 
  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in 

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites, such as prd.kerala.gov.in or results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus One (DHSE +1) Result 2026 link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the marks memo. It is advisable to keep a copy for future reference. 

Note: Apart from the official websites, students can also access their Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through SMS and DigiLocker. 

Details Mentioned on the Kerala Plus One Scorecard 

The online marks memo will include the following details: 

  • Student's name 
  • Registration number 
  • Date of birth 
  • School name 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks 
  • Grades obtained 
  • Qualifying status 

ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Time And How To Download Scorecard

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria 

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 30% marks or Grade D in each subject. For subjects without a practical component, candidates are required to score a minimum of 24 marks out of 80 in the theory examination. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kerala Plus One Result 2026 DHSE +1 Result DHSE Class 11 Result DHSE Kerala Plus One Result Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
Education
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update
Education
SC Seeks Centre, NCERT's Responses On Plea Challenging CBSE's Class 9 Three-Language Rule
SC Seeks Centre, NCERT's Responses On Plea Challenging CBSE's Class 9 Three-Language Rule
Education
NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets Released: Last Chance To Challenge Responses Tomorrow, Check Direct Link
NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets Released: Last Chance To Challenge Responses Tomorrow, Check Direct Link
Advertisement

Videos

US Politics: Trump Faces Criticism Over Iran Deal as Questions Rise at Home
Middle East Update: US-Iran Rivalry Intensifies Over Control of Strategic Waterway
Political: Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun Student Event Venue Changed After Parade Ground Permission Issue
South Asia Update: Thousands Gather in PoK Amid Continuing Anti-Government Protests
Breaking News: Strait of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint as Trump Reverses Toll Proposal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget