Kerala Launches Free AI-Powered Entrance Coaching For 8 Lakh Government School Students

HomeEducationKerala Launches Free AI-Powered Entrance Coaching For 8 Lakh Government School Students

Kerala’s KITE launches free AI-based entrance exam coaching for Class 11 and 12 students across all streams.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 03:03 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram: KITE, the technology wing of the Kerala government's General Education Department, on Thursday said it has launched an AI-driven entrance coaching programme for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students in the state's public schools.

The Artificial Intelligence-integrated ‘Key to Entrance’ special training program launched by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will assist eight lakh students across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams to excel in various competitive examinations, a KITE release said.

"This marks the first time a state government in India is providing free entrance coaching for students of all streams by leveraging AI technology. Since practical experience is vital for competitive exams, extensive mock tests have been arranged on the portal for self-practice," it said.

K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, stated, according to the release, that the AI system implemented this year through KITE’s ‘Samagra AI Learning Room’ generates personalised study plans based on each student’s learning pace and exam performance.

"The system analyzes the progress of every test taken by a student and provides question sets across three levels -- Beginner, Intermediate, and Excellent -- tailored to the student’s specific aptitude. In addition to the AI-driven features, over 20,000 questions verified by expert teachers are available on the portal," he is quoted as having said in the release.

Training for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Political Science is available on the portal and the second phase, commencing on February 25, will include training in English, Reasoning, and General Awareness, it said.

To ensure all interested students can participate, schools have been directed to disseminate information about the training through all levels, including school parent teacher associations, it added.

"Students of Classes 11 and 12 can access these services via the portal www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in using login details provided by their schools. The student’s Higher Secondary or Vocational Higher Secondary application number will serve as the user ID, which is already available on the portal.

"Principals or nodal teachers will generate passwords accordingly. Detailed user guides and video tutorials are also provided on the portal," the release said.

In addition to the classes aired on the KITE VICTERS channel, students can watch the sessions anytime through the entrance portal and the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel (youtube.com/itsvicters), it said.

It further said that principals have been instructed to provide necessary facilities within schools for students who lack personal digital devices or internet access.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
