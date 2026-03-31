The National Informatics Centre (NIC), functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has begun accepting applications for the recruitment of Scientist-B positions. A total of 243 vacancies have been announced across multiple technical domains, including Computer Science, Electronics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for engineering graduates looking to contribute to major government-led digital and e-governance initiatives. Founded in 1976, NIC plays a key role in strengthening ICT infrastructure for central, state, and district-level administrations across India. The selection process for these posts will be based on GATE scores, making it a competitive yet merit-driven opportunity.

NIC Recruitment 2026: Key Dates and Application Timeline

As per the official notification (Advt No: NIC/SCB/2026/1), the application window is currently active. Interested candidates must take note of the important dates to avoid missing the deadline.

Application start date: March 27, 2026

Last date to apply: April 24, 2026

Eligibility cut-off date: March 31, 2026

The organisation will announce the schedule for document verification and interviews at a later stage. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official portal for timely updates.

Vacancy Breakdown and Salary Details

The total number of openings has been distributed across different technical streams. Computer Science and IT account for the majority of positions, followed by Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Electronics and Communication.

Computer Science and IT: 168 posts

Electronics and Communication: 25 posts

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: 50 posts

The Scientist-B role is categorised under Group A (Gazetted) and falls under Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500, along with additional allowances as per government norms. The number of vacancies may be revised depending on organisational requirements.

GATE Eligibility Criteria & Selection Process Explained

To be eligible, candidates must possess a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025 or 2026. The accepted disciplines include Computer Science and Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The selection process will begin with shortlisting candidates based on their GATE performance. Those shortlisted will be invited for document verification, followed by a personal interview. Final selection will be made based on overall performance in these stages.

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