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HomeEducationJobsGovt Jobs 2026: List of Latest Vacancies This Week, Check Eligibility, Last Dates & Apply Now

Govt Jobs 2026: List of Latest Vacancies This Week, Check Eligibility, Last Dates & Apply Now

Govt Jobs 2026 latest vacancies released. Check 10th, 12th pass and graduate jobs, eligibility, last dates, and apply online details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

Securing a Government Job (सरकारी नौकरी) continues to be a major career aspiration for millions of candidates across India. Known for offering stability, social recognition, competitive salaries, and long-term growth, government employment remains one of the most reliable career choices. With increasing competition in the job market, aspirants actively track the latest openings released by various departments every week. 

Every year, major recruiting bodies such as SSC, IBPS, RBI, SBI, UPSC, State PSCs, power departments, and police organisations conduct examinations to fill thousands of vacancies. These recruitment drives not only strengthen the workforce but also create significant employment opportunities for eligible candidates nationwide. 

Latest Govt Jobs 2026: Weekly Vacancy List 

Here is a list of some of the most recent government job openings announced this week, along with key details such as vacancies, qualifications, age limits, and last dates: 

UPSSSC UP Pollution Control Board Recruitment: 115 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 22/04/2026 

PSSSB Steno Typist Recruitment: Graduation | Age Limit: 18–37 years | Last Date: 02/04/2026 

Private Secretary Recruitment: 195 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–35 years | Last Date: 01/04/2026 

MPSC Group A and B Recruitment 2026: 571 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 18–50 years | Last Date: 09/04/2026 

AP High Court Recruitment: 300 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass, Graduation | Age Limit: 18–42 years | Last Date: 19/04/2026 

SMC Recruitment 2026: 1924 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation | Last Date: 11/04/2026 

IRB GD Constable Recruitment: 984 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass | Age Limit: 18–22 years | Last Date: 10/04/2026 

Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment: 883 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–42 years | Last Date: 13/04/2026 

Bihar Police Constable Operator Vacancy 2026: 993 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass | Age Limit: 18–28 years | Last Date: 31/03/2026 

MPESB Recruitment: 1679 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass | Age Limit: 18–33 years | Last Date: 30/04/2026 

More Ongoing Recruitment Opportunities 

Apart from the above, several other notifications are currently active: 

HP Home Guard Recruitment: 700 vacancies | Qualification: 10th/12th Pass | Age Limit: 18–50 years | Last Date: 31/03/2026 

APSSB CGL Recruitment: 122 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 18–35 years | Last Date: 16/04/2026 

UPSSSC ASO and ARO Recruitment 2026: 929 vacancies | Qualification: Post-Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 11/05/2026 

MP Jail Prahari Vacancy: 782 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation | Age Limit: 18–33 years | Last Date: 30/04/2026 

OSSC CHSL Recruitment: 124 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass | Age Limit: 21–42 years | Last Date: 06/04/2026 

MP ADPO Recruitment: 17 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 08/05/2026 

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: 331 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 18–45 years | Last Date: 04/04/2026 

Who Can Apply for These Govt Jobs? 

These job openings cater to a wide range of candidates, including those who have completed 10th Pass, 12th Pass, and Graduation. Depending on the role, candidates must meet specific age limits and educational qualifications before applying. 

Aspirants are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria and apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Keeping track of such weekly updates can significantly improve chances of securing a सरकारी नौकरी in 2026. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Recruitment 2026 Govt Jobs 2026 Govt Jobs 2026 Latest Vacancies
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