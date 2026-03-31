Govt Jobs 2026: List of Latest Vacancies This Week, Check Eligibility, Last Dates & Apply Now

Securing a Government Job (सरकारी नौकरी) continues to be a major career aspiration for millions of candidates across India. Known for offering stability, social recognition, competitive salaries, and long-term growth, government employment remains one of the most reliable career choices. With increasing competition in the job market, aspirants actively track the latest openings released by various departments every week.

Every year, major recruiting bodies such as SSC, IBPS, RBI, SBI, UPSC, State PSCs, power departments, and police organisations conduct examinations to fill thousands of vacancies. These recruitment drives not only strengthen the workforce but also create significant employment opportunities for eligible candidates nationwide.

Latest Govt Jobs 2026: Weekly Vacancy List

Here is a list of some of the most recent government job openings announced this week, along with key details such as vacancies, qualifications, age limits, and last dates:

UPSSSC UP Pollution Control Board Recruitment: 115 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 22/04/2026

PSSSB Steno Typist Recruitment: Graduation | Age Limit: 18–37 years | Last Date: 02/04/2026

Private Secretary Recruitment: 195 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–35 years | Last Date: 01/04/2026

MPSC Group A and B Recruitment 2026: 571 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 18–50 years | Last Date: 09/04/2026

AP High Court Recruitment: 300 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass, Graduation | Age Limit: 18–42 years | Last Date: 19/04/2026

SMC Recruitment 2026: 1924 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation | Last Date: 11/04/2026

IRB GD Constable Recruitment: 984 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass | Age Limit: 18–22 years | Last Date: 10/04/2026

Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment: 883 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–42 years | Last Date: 13/04/2026

Bihar Police Constable Operator Vacancy 2026: 993 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass | Age Limit: 18–28 years | Last Date: 31/03/2026

MPESB Recruitment: 1679 vacancies | Qualification: 10th Pass | Age Limit: 18–33 years | Last Date: 30/04/2026

More Ongoing Recruitment Opportunities

Apart from the above, several other notifications are currently active:

HP Home Guard Recruitment: 700 vacancies | Qualification: 10th/12th Pass | Age Limit: 18–50 years | Last Date: 31/03/2026

APSSB CGL Recruitment: 122 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 18–35 years | Last Date: 16/04/2026

UPSSSC ASO and ARO Recruitment 2026: 929 vacancies | Qualification: Post-Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 11/05/2026

MP Jail Prahari Vacancy: 782 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation | Age Limit: 18–33 years | Last Date: 30/04/2026

OSSC CHSL Recruitment: 124 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass | Age Limit: 21–42 years | Last Date: 06/04/2026

MP ADPO Recruitment: 17 vacancies | Qualification: Graduation | Age Limit: 21–40 years | Last Date: 08/05/2026

HPRCA Recruitment 2026: 331 vacancies | Qualification: 12th Pass, Graduation, Post Graduation | Age Limit: 18–45 years | Last Date: 04/04/2026

Who Can Apply for These Govt Jobs?

These job openings cater to a wide range of candidates, including those who have completed 10th Pass, 12th Pass, and Graduation. Depending on the role, candidates must meet specific age limits and educational qualifications before applying.

Aspirants are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria and apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Keeping track of such weekly updates can significantly improve chances of securing a सरकारी नौकरी in 2026.

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