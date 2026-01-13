JKBOSE 11, 12 Datesheet 2026 Released; Reduced Syllabus and New Exam Guidelines Announced

JKBOSE 11, 12 Datesheet 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially published the datesheets for Classes 10, 11 and 12 for students in the summer zone of the Jammu division for the February–March 2026 academic session. As per the schedule, Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from 23 February to 28 March 2026, while Class 11 papers are set to run from 28 February to 2 April 2026. The timetable covers students from all streams, including science, commerce, arts, and home science.

The updated schedule has been made available on the official website, where students can download the PDF copy for reference. The board has clarified that the dates for external practical assessments will be notified separately at a later stage.

Syllabus Reduced and Question Paper Pattern Modified

JKBOSE has also implemented changes to the academic structure for the 2026 session. The syllabus for Classes 10, 11 and 12 has been reduced by 15%, and question papers will now be designed for 85% of the total marks. Internal choices will be included in the papers to provide additional flexibility to examinees.

The board has also uploaded the Class 10 schedule online for students preparing for the upcoming examinations.

JKBOSE 2026 Datesheet: How to Check

Students can follow the steps below to view the updated timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Student Corner” menu.

Step 3: Open the Class 11 or Class 12 datesheet link.

Step 4: View the PDF displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download or print the document for usage.

Exam Centre, Guidelines and Passing Criteria

The board has instructed students to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days, and to strictly adhere to the instructions printed on the back. Mobile phones, headphones, and other electronic devices have been prohibited in examination halls.

To clear the Class 11 and 12 board examinations in 2026, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. Students failing to achieve the minimum score will be permitted to appear for compartment exams. Under the grading scale, scores of 75% and above will earn Grade A, followed by Grade B for 60% to below 74%, Grade C for 52% to below 59%, Grade D for 45% to below 51%, Grade E for 33% to below 44%, while marks below 32% will be classified as a fail.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI