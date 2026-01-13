Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJKBOSE 11, 12 Datesheet 2026 Released; Reduced Syllabus and New Exam Guidelines Announced

JKBOSE 11, 12 Datesheet 2026 Released; Reduced Syllabus and New Exam Guidelines Announced

JKBOSE releases Class 11 and 12 board exam dates for summer zone; syllabus reduced, guidelines issued and timetable available at jkbose.nic.in.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

JKBOSE 11, 12 Datesheet 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially published the datesheets for Classes 10, 11 and 12 for students in the summer zone of the Jammu division for the February–March 2026 academic session. As per the schedule, Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from 23 February to 28 March 2026, while Class 11 papers are set to run from 28 February to 2 April 2026. The timetable covers students from all streams, including science, commerce, arts, and home science. 

The updated schedule has been made available on the official website, where students can download the PDF copy for reference. The board has clarified that the dates for external practical assessments will be notified separately at a later stage. 

Syllabus Reduced and Question Paper Pattern Modified 

JKBOSE has also implemented changes to the academic structure for the 2026 session. The syllabus for Classes 10, 11 and 12 has been reduced by 15%, and question papers will now be designed for 85% of the total marks. Internal choices will be included in the papers to provide additional flexibility to examinees. 

The board has also uploaded the Class 10 schedule online for students preparing for the upcoming examinations. 

JKBOSE 2026 Datesheet: How to Check 

Students can follow the steps below to view the updated timetable: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “Student Corner” menu. 

Step 3: Open the Class 11 or Class 12 datesheet link. 

Step 4: View the PDF displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download or print the document for usage. 

Exam Centre, Guidelines and Passing Criteria 

The board has instructed students to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days, and to strictly adhere to the instructions printed on the back. Mobile phones, headphones, and other electronic devices have been prohibited in examination halls. 

To clear the Class 11 and 12 board examinations in 2026, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. Students failing to achieve the minimum score will be permitted to appear for compartment exams. Under the grading scale, scores of 75% and above will earn Grade A, followed by Grade B for 60% to below 74%, Grade C for 52% to below 59%, Grade D for 45% to below 51%, Grade E for 33% to below 44%, while marks below 32% will be classified as a fail. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jkbose JKBOSE Datesheet 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra: High-Stakes BMC Elections as Campaigning Ends Ahead of January 15 Voting
Bangladesh: Another Hindu Killed in Feni District, Mob Lynches Sameir Kumar Das; Family Devastated
Breaking: Hindu Youth Killed in Bangladesh as Minority Violence Intensifies Ahead of Elections
Breaking: US Escalates Pressure on Iran With 25% Tariff Threat on Countries Trading With Tehran
Breaking News: Uri Forests Engulfed in Flames, Baramulla Fire Causes Massive Damage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget