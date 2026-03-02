Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities for two days to ensure the safety of students and staff amid prevailing restrictions. Educational institutions from Class 9 to 12 were reopened on March 2 after a winter break of nearly three months, but the reopening has now been put on hold in view of the law-and-order situation.

Officials said the precautionary step was taken to prevent any disturbance and to ensure that anti-social elements do not exploit public sentiment following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Given the sizeable Shia Muslim population in parts of Srinagar, security arrangements have been intensified in both the old city and several uptown areas.

Exams Postponed, Universities Issue Advisory

Following the directive, all academic activities across the Valley stand suspended for the specified period. University of Kashmir has postponed examinations scheduled for 2 and 3 March. Revised dates will be notified later. Students have been advised to remain in contact with their respective institutions for official updates.

The temporary suspension aims to prioritise student safety while authorities monitor the evolving situation.

Security Tightened Across Srinagar and Districts

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Srinagar, with barricades placed in key areas including Lal Chowk, where thousands gathered on 1 March to protest the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes. Restrictions have been enforced in all ten districts of the Valley.

In neighbouring Ladakh, the administration is also proceeding cautiously, particularly in Kargil district, which has a predominantly Shia Muslim population. Movement of vehicles between certain areas has been restricted. Traffic along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway continues, though private vehicle movement remains limited.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting on 1 March, while Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is in Srinagar to supervise arrangements on the ground.

The L-G appealed for calm, stating on X, “Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order.”

