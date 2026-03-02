Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationKashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens

Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens

Kashmir shuts schools, colleges for two days; exams postponed and security tightened across Valley amid restrictions.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities for two days to ensure the safety of students and staff amid prevailing restrictions. Educational institutions from Class 9 to 12 were reopened on March 2 after a winter break of nearly three months, but the reopening has now been put on hold in view of the law-and-order situation. 

Officials said the precautionary step was taken to prevent any disturbance and to ensure that anti-social elements do not exploit public sentiment following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Given the sizeable Shia Muslim population in parts of Srinagar, security arrangements have been intensified in both the old city and several uptown areas. 

Exams Postponed, Universities Issue Advisory 

Following the directive, all academic activities across the Valley stand suspended for the specified period. University of Kashmir has postponed examinations scheduled for 2 and 3 March. Revised dates will be notified later. Students have been advised to remain in contact with their respective institutions for official updates. 

The temporary suspension aims to prioritise student safety while authorities monitor the evolving situation. 

Security Tightened Across Srinagar and Districts 

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Srinagar, with barricades placed in key areas including Lal Chowk, where thousands gathered on 1 March to protest the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes. Restrictions have been enforced in all ten districts of the Valley. 

In neighbouring Ladakh, the administration is also proceeding cautiously, particularly in Kargil district, which has a predominantly Shia Muslim population. Movement of vehicles between certain areas has been restricted. Traffic along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway continues, though private vehicle movement remains limited. 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting on 1 March, while Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is in Srinagar to supervise arrangements on the ground. 

The L-G appealed for calm, stating on X, “Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order.” 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kashmir Schools Closed Kashmir Shuts Schools Kashmir Exam Postponed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens
Kashmir Shuts Schools, Colleges For Two Days; Exams Postponed As Security Tightens
Education
CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
Education
CTET 2026 Answer Key Expected To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in, Know How To Check
CTET 2026 Answer Key Expected To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in, Know How To Check
Education
CBSE Postpones March 2 Exams In Middle East As Regional Conflict Intensifies
CBSE Postpones March 2 Exams In Middle East As Regional Conflict Intensifies
Advertisement

Videos

War update: Sirens Sound Across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Amid Escalation
Breaking News: Netanyahu Holds High-Level War Room Meeting Amid Iran Conflict
Breaking News: Hezbollah Launches Rockets at Israel in Support of Iran
War Alert: Donald Trump Issues Strong Warning During Iran War
Breaking News: Iranian Supreme Leader Killed in Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget