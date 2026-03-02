Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bomb Threats Received At 3 Schools In Delhi, Security Check Underway

Bomb Threats Received At 3 Schools In Delhi, Security Check Underway

Bomb threat emails sent to Delhi schools; students evacuated safely, security checks underway, nothing suspicious found.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

At least three schools in the national capital, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Salwan Public School, received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, leading to swift action by emergency and security agencies. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, multiple teams were rushed to the campuses to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff. 

School authorities promptly informed the police and fire department after receiving the threatening messages. Emergency response units arrived soon after to begin precautionary procedures. 

Multiple Agencies Deployed for Immediate Action 

Providing details of the response, a DFS officer said, "Teams from the local police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department were immediately dispatched and a security checks is underway," the DFS officer said. 

Officials confirmed that the fire department received calls from at least two of the affected schools. As a safety measure, students and staff were evacuated from the premises while thorough checks were carried out. Bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect classrooms, hallways and surrounding areas for any suspicious objects. 

Students Evacuated as Precaution 

Authorities emphasised that the evacuation was conducted in an orderly manner to avoid panic. Security personnel carried out detailed anti-sabotage inspections across the campuses to rule out any potential threat. 

So far, nothing suspicious has been discovered during the searches, officials said. 

In a communication sent to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya reassured families about the safety of students. According to the message, "This morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will resume for junior school students. The exam for senior school students will resume once the school is cleared". 

Security agencies continue to monitor the situation as inspections conclude, with authorities maintaining that all necessary precautions have been taken. 

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat Delhi School Bomb Threat
