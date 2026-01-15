JEE Main Exam Schedule Changed Again-Here’s What Students Must Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, shortening the exam window by a day. While the test was earlier set to be held from January 23 to January 30, the latest update confirms that the examination will now conclude on January 29. In a significant change affecting West Bengal candidates, the exam scheduled on January 23 in the state has been postponed due to Saraswati Puja, and eligible students will be allotted a fresh test date within the already announced schedule.

Exam Date Revised

As per the NTA’s notice, candidates who were assigned test centres in West Bengal for January 23 will be offered another date among the advertised exam days for Session 1. The agency said the decision was taken after receiving multiple representations from candidates in the state owing to Saraswati Puja celebrations.

The official statement noted that all candidates scheduled to appear in West Bengal on January 23 will be “allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates” for the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1.

Admit Card Download Steps

The NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip. Candidates can access it by logging in with their application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.

Admit cards are expected to be issued soon on the official website. As per the information bulletin, hall tickets will be released three to four days before the exam, likely by January 17.

The JEE Main 2026 admit card will carry key details including the candidate’s name, gender, date of birth, father’s name, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, selected paper(s), exam centre details, city and code, exam date and shift, category/PwD status, state of eligibility, scribe details (if applicable), and exam-day instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card”

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit details

Download the admit card and take a printout

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre and are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.

