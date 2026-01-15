Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJEE Main Exam Schedule Changed Again-Here’s What Students Must Know

JEE Main Exam Schedule Changed Again-Here’s What Students Must Know

Admit cards are expected to be issued soon on the official website. As per the information bulletin, hall tickets will be released three to four days before the exam, likely by January 17.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 04:46 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, shortening the exam window by a day. While the test was earlier set to be held from January 23 to January 30, the latest update confirms that the examination will now conclude on January 29. In a significant change affecting West Bengal candidates, the exam scheduled on January 23 in the state has been postponed due to Saraswati Puja, and eligible students will be allotted a fresh test date within the already announced schedule.

Exam Date Revised

As per the NTA’s notice, candidates who were assigned test centres in West Bengal for January 23 will be offered another date among the advertised exam days for Session 1. The agency said the decision was taken after receiving multiple representations from candidates in the state owing to Saraswati Puja celebrations.

The official statement noted that all candidates scheduled to appear in West Bengal on January 23 will be “allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates” for the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1.

Admit Card Download Steps

The NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip. Candidates can access it by logging in with their application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin.

Admit cards are expected to be issued soon on the official website. As per the information bulletin, hall tickets will be released three to four days before the exam, likely by January 17.

The JEE Main 2026 admit card will carry key details including the candidate’s name, gender, date of birth, father’s name, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, selected paper(s), exam centre details, city and code, exam date and shift, category/PwD status, state of eligibility, scribe details (if applicable), and exam-day instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card”
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit details
  • Download the admit card and take a printout

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre and are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jee Main Exam Jee Exam JEE Exam Date JEE Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget