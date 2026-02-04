Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
JEE Main Answer Key 2026 OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

JEE Main 2026 answer key released; candidates can check responses and raise objections online till February 6.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 provisional answer key on February 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 examination can view and download the answer key and their response sheets by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The provisional answer key objection window for JEE Main 2026 will open today, February 4, and will remain available until February 6, 2026. 

During this two to three-day period, candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question through the online challenge facility. 

Only objections submitted within the given timeline and with the required payment through the official key challenge link will be accepted. All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, after which the final answer key will be published. 

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objection 

Step 1: Go to the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in using your registered details and submit. 

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Choose the question for which you want to raise an objection. 

Step 6: Upload the required supporting documents and pay the processing fee. 

Step 7: Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

Direct Link To Check - JEE Main Answer Key 2026

About JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026:  

The JEE Main Session 1 examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. On the first four days, Paper 1 was held in two shifts each day the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was conducted on the final day in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm. 

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
