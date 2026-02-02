JEE Main 2026: NTA Begins Session 2 Registration At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationJEE Main 2026: NTA Begins Session 2 Registration At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration is open till Feb 25; exams will be held from April 2–9 for BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for JEE Main Session 2 on February 1. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates who have already applied for the January session of JEE Main and paid the examination fee, and who wish to appear for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, must log in using their existing application number and password. 

Students seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses are required to complete and submit their applications through the official website on or before February 25. 

Aspirants are strictly advised to submit only one JEE Main application form. Submitting multiple applications is not permitted. If a candidate is found to have more than one application number, even at a later stage, it will be treated as a case of Unfair Means (UFM), and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will take strict action against the candidate. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: How to Register  

Step 1: Go to the official NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 1: Once the registration window opens, click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration. 

Step 1: Enter the required basic information to complete the initial registration. 

Step 2: After this, an application number will be generated, and you will be asked to create a password. Keep these details safe for future logins. 

Step 3: Fill in the Application Form 

Step 4: Log in using your application number and password. 

Step 5: Carefully enter your personal details, educational information, and examination preferences. 

Step 6: Upload Documents and Pay the Fee 

Step 7: Upload your recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format. 

Step 8: Then, pay the application fee through the available online payment options. 

Step 9: Once the payment is successful, download and save the confirmation page for your records. 

 About JEE Main 2026: 

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two phases, with the first session held in January and the second in April. 

The computer-based JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9 and will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, while the afternoon shift will be held from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. 

JEE Main serves as a key entrance examination for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses offered by leading institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). 

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
