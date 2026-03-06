JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced revisions to the syllabus for a few subjects in Classes 11 and 12 for the upcoming academic session. According to an official notification issued by the board, the updated syllabus will apply to specific subjects, while the curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 will remain unchanged for the current academic cycle.

The board’s latest notice informs students, teachers, and other stakeholders about the syllabus structure that will be followed in the upcoming sessions across different regions of the Union Territory.

Limited Syllabus Changes Announced

As per the notification, the syllabus has been revised for Punjabi and Physical Education in Class 11, and Education and Environmental Science in Class 12. Apart from these subjects, the courses of study for other subjects in Classes 11 and 12 will continue as before.





The board clarified that the syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 will not be changed for the academic session 2025–26 in the Kashmir Division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu Division. The same curriculum will also remain applicable for the 2026–27 academic session in the summer zone areas of the Jammu Division.

For the revised subjects, question papers for both regular and fresh private candidates appearing in the annual session examinations will be prepared according to the updated syllabus.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in October–November 2026 in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, while students in the summer zone areas of Jammu Division will appear for the exams in February–March 2027.

Private Schools Asked To Follow JKBOSE Curriculum

In a separate circular, JKBOSE has directed all affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to strictly follow the curriculum and textbooks prescribed by the board for Classes 1 to 12.

The circular states that the directive has been issued in continuation of earlier notifications from the Director Academics regarding the compulsory adoption of the JKBOSE curriculum.





According to the board, the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, along with the J&K School Education Rules, 2010, make it mandatory for every affiliated institution to implement the prescribed curriculum and textbooks.

Board Warns Of Action For Non-Compliance

JKBOSE has also cautioned that any deviation from the prescribed guidelines may lead to disciplinary action under board regulations. This could include penalties or other administrative measures against institutions that fail to comply.

The board further indicated that inspection teams may soon visit affiliated private schools across the Jammu Division to verify whether the approved curriculum and textbooks are being properly implemented in classrooms.

The move aims to ensure uniformity in academic standards and maintain consistency in the education system across schools affiliated with JKBOSE.

