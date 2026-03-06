Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10

JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10

JKBOSE revises syllabus for select Class 11 and 12 subjects while keeping Classes 9 and 10 unchanged; private schools asked to follow board curriculum.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced revisions to the syllabus for a few subjects in Classes 11 and 12 for the upcoming academic session. According to an official notification issued by the board, the updated syllabus will apply to specific subjects, while the curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 will remain unchanged for the current academic cycle. 

The board’s latest notice informs students, teachers, and other stakeholders about the syllabus structure that will be followed in the upcoming sessions across different regions of the Union Territory. 

Limited Syllabus Changes Announced 

As per the notification, the syllabus has been revised for Punjabi and Physical Education in Class 11, and Education and Environmental Science in Class 12. Apart from these subjects, the courses of study for other subjects in Classes 11 and 12 will continue as before. 


JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10

The board clarified that the syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 will not be changed for the academic session 2025–26 in the Kashmir Division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu Division. The same curriculum will also remain applicable for the 2026–27 academic session in the summer zone areas of the Jammu Division. 

For the revised subjects, question papers for both regular and fresh private candidates appearing in the annual session examinations will be prepared according to the updated syllabus. 

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in October–November 2026 in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, while students in the summer zone areas of Jammu Division will appear for the exams in February–March 2027. 

Private Schools Asked To Follow JKBOSE Curriculum 

In a separate circular, JKBOSE has directed all affiliated private schools in the Jammu Division to strictly follow the curriculum and textbooks prescribed by the board for Classes 1 to 12. 

The circular states that the directive has been issued in continuation of earlier notifications from the Director Academics regarding the compulsory adoption of the JKBOSE curriculum. 


JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10

According to the board, the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, along with the J&K School Education Rules, 2010, make it mandatory for every affiliated institution to implement the prescribed curriculum and textbooks. 

Board Warns Of Action For Non-Compliance 

JKBOSE has also cautioned that any deviation from the prescribed guidelines may lead to disciplinary action under board regulations. This could include penalties or other administrative measures against institutions that fail to comply. 

The board further indicated that inspection teams may soon visit affiliated private schools across the Jammu Division to verify whether the approved curriculum and textbooks are being properly implemented in classrooms. 

The move aims to ensure uniformity in academic standards and maintain consistency in the education system across schools affiliated with JKBOSE. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jkbose JKBOSE Exam 2026 JKBOSE Syllabus 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10
JKBOSE Revises Syllabus For Select Class 11, 12 Subjects; No Change For Classes 9 And 10
Education
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway For 993 Vacancies, Apply Now
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Underway For 993 Vacancies, Apply Now
Education
CUET UG Exam 2026: How To Prepare For The Exam? Check Simple And Effective Tips For Students
CUET UG Exam 2026: How To Prepare For The Exam? Check Simple And Effective Tips For Students
Education
RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out At rrb.digialm.com, Here's How To Raise Objection
RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out At rrb.digialm.com, Here's How To Raise Objection
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Breaking News:
War Impact: War with Iran Pushes Gas Prices Up in the United States
Energy Crisis Alert: Middle East War Begins Affecting Gas Supply in India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget