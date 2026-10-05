Government Jobs 2026: Big Recruitment Opportunities From SBI, UPSC, CRPF & RRB, Apply Soon

Government job aspirants have several recruitment opportunities to consider this month across sectors such as banking, railways, paramilitary forces, engineering and pharmaceuticals. Multiple organisations have either opened applications or announced recruitment schedules for various posts.

Among the major recruiters are the State Bank of India (SBI), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

Candidates planning to apply should keep track of the respective deadlines and carefully go through the eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

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SBI Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended

The State Bank of India has extended the deadline for applications for 207 posts in its Wealth Management division. Interested candidates can apply until October 5, 2026.

The vacancies include positions such as Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager-Team Lead, Investment Specialist, Investment Officer, VP Wealth, and AVP Wealth.

The recruitment is being conducted on a contractual basis. Candidates should note that freshers are not eligible for these positions, and applicants are required to have relevant experience. Applications can be submitted through the official SBI website.

UPSC ESE 2027: 480 Engineering Posts

The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 for 480 vacancies. The recruitment covers Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering.

The deadline to submit applications is October 6, 2026. According to the schedule provided, the Engineering Services preliminary examination is set to be held on January 31, 2027. The main examination is proposed for June 18, 2027.

Engineering graduates and other eligible candidates preparing for government recruitment should check the examination requirements before applying.

PMBI Recruitment 2026: 178 Contractual Vacancies

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India has announced recruitment for 178 contractual positions. The vacancies include Pharmacist, Executive, Senior Executive, and Assistant Manager posts.

Unlike some of the other recruitments, the PMBI application process is being conducted offline. Candidates have until October 15, 2026, to submit their applications. The deadline is 5 pm.

Applicants should ensure that their applications are completed and submitted within the specified timeline.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment: 521 Posts

The Central Reserve Police Force is also set to begin recruitment under the sports quota. A total of 521 posts will be filled, including Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty).

The application window will open on October 12 and remain active until November 11, 2026. Candidates interested in these positions should check the recruitment notification for the applicable requirements before proceeding with their applications.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Graduate And Undergraduate Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced recruitment for both graduate-level and undergraduate-level NTPC posts.

Under CEN 06/2026, RRB has announced 3,477 graduate-level NTPC vacancies. The deadline for submitting applications is November 6, 2026.

For candidates who have passed Class 12, RRB's CEN 07/2026 includes 1,688 undergraduate-level vacancies. The application window for these posts will run from October 15 to November 13, 2026.

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Government Jobs 2026: Check Eligibility Before Applying

With recruitment opportunities available across banking, engineering, railways, paramilitary forces and pharmaceuticals, candidates have several options to explore. However, applicants should not wait until the final day to complete the application process.

Before applying, candidates should carefully read the respective official recruitment notifications. Eligibility criteria, application fees, and other requirements may vary from one recruitment to another. Candidates should ensure that they meet the prescribed conditions before submitting their forms.

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