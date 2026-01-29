JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration To Begin Soon On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Apply

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to open registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 on or before January 31, 2026. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the “Candidate Activity” section on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the registration window for Session 2 is expected to remain open from January 31 until the last week of February 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms until 9:00 PM, while the fee payment facility will be available up to 11:50 PM on the final day. The JEE Main 2026 application form has been made available on the official portal for students planning to appear in the examination.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Registration Fees

For JEE Main 2026 Session 2, the registration fee varies by category. Candidates in the general category need to pay Rs 1,000, while female candidates in the same category pay Rs 800. For the Gen-EWS category, male applicants pay ₹900 and female applicants Rs 800. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as the registration fee.

JEE Main Session 2 2026: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click “New Registration” under the “Candidate Activity” section.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and login information.

Step 4: Once submitted, your registration for the examination will be complete.

JEE Main April Session Exam 2026: Documents Required

To ensure a smooth registration process, NTA advises students to keep the following documents ready:

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for candidates with disabilities)

Valid Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL)

About JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations are scheduled to take place from 1 April to 10 April 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for this session will be able to begin the registration process in the last week of January 2026. NTA has advised students to complete their registrations well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues and to ensure that all required details and documents are submitted correctly.

Education Loan Information:

