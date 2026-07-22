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English NewsEducationNEET Protest Row: AIU Issues Advisory For Universities, Appeals To Counsel Students

NEET Protest Row: AIU Issues Advisory For Universities, Appeals To Counsel Students

The AIU said that while students' concerns should be addressed, prolonged protests ultimately have the greatest impact on students themselves.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIU urged universities to counsel students against ongoing protests.
  • Prolonged agitations disrupt academic progress, leading to avoidable stress.
  • Advisory follows NEET-UG exam protests demanding reforms, accountability.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has urged universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and discourage them from participating in protests over recent examination controversies.

The AIU said prolonged agitations come at a considerable cost to students' academic progress.

Advisory Issued To Universities

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak urged universities to engage with students empathetically while encouraging them to stay focused on their academic pursuits instead of allowing their attention to be diverted by calls for protests.

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The letter, titled Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system, acknowledged that students' concerns are important and deserve to be heard with empathy and respect.

'Prolonged Agitation Comes At A Cost'

The AIU said that while students' concerns should be addressed, prolonged protests ultimately have the greatest impact on students themselves.

According to the advisory, extended agitations can lead to academic disruption, distracted preparation and avoidable stress.

Advisory Comes Amid NEET Protest

The AIU's appeal comes as students continue to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The protesters are demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main advice given by the AIU to universities?

The AIU urged universities to counsel students to remain focused on studies and discourage participation in protests. This is to avoid academic disruption and maintain their educational progress.

Why did the AIU issue an advisory regarding student protests?

The AIU believes prolonged agitations come at a considerable cost to students' academic progress. Extended protests can lead to academic disruption, distracted preparation, and avoidable stress.

How should universities address students' concerns, according to the AIU?

Universities should engage empathetically with students, acknowledging their concerns with respect. However, they should also encourage students to focus on their academic pursuits.

What ongoing protests prompted the AIU's appeal?

The AIU's appeal comes amid student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. These protests concern the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demand examination reforms.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar Student Protest NTA CJP Counselling AIU DHarmendra Pradhan NEET UG Paper Leak Counselling For Students Exam Controversies
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