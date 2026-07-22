NEET Protest Row: AIU Issues Advisory For Universities, Appeals To Counsel Students

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIU urged universities to counsel students against ongoing protests.

Prolonged agitations disrupt academic progress, leading to avoidable stress.

Advisory follows NEET-UG exam protests demanding reforms, accountability.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has urged universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and discourage them from participating in protests over recent examination controversies.

The AIU said prolonged agitations come at a considerable cost to students' academic progress.

Advisory Issued To Universities

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak urged universities to engage with students empathetically while encouraging them to stay focused on their academic pursuits instead of allowing their attention to be diverted by calls for protests.

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The letter, titled Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system, acknowledged that students' concerns are important and deserve to be heard with empathy and respect.

'Prolonged Agitation Comes At A Cost'

The AIU said that while students' concerns should be addressed, prolonged protests ultimately have the greatest impact on students themselves.

According to the advisory, extended agitations can lead to academic disruption, distracted preparation and avoidable stress.

Advisory Comes Amid NEET Protest

The AIU's appeal comes as students continue to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The protesters are demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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