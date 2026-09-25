India Post GDS 2026: 1st Merit List Expected Soon, Here’s What Candidates Should Check

New Delhi: The India Post Department closed the application window for the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle on September 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Candidates who applied for these posts are now waiting for the first GDS merit list. India Post will publish the state-wise merit list on its official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Based on the timeline followed in previous recruitment cycles, the India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 is expected around October 10, 2026. However, this is only an expected date and has not been officially confirmed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

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When Will India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Be Released?

The first GDS merit list for the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle is expected to be published soon.

In previous recruitment cycles, the initial merit list was released roughly 20 days after the application deadline. With registrations for the current cycle ending on September 22, the first list may therefore be released around October 10.

Candidates should note that this is an expected timeline based on previous trends and not a confirmed release date. They are advised to keep checking the official India Post GDS website for the latest announcement.

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS recruitment website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates' section.

Step 3: Select the relevant state or postal circle from the available options.

Step 4: Download the corresponding GDS merit list PDF.

Step 5: Open the downloaded PDF and use the search option to find your name or roll number.

How Will Candidates Be Selected For GDS Posts?

The GDS selection process will be based on candidates' Class 10 marks. The percentage will be calculated up to four decimal places.

There will be no separate written examination for selection under this recruitment process. Candidates should therefore carefully check the merit list once it is released and verify their details.

The state-wise list will indicate the candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

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What Happens After The GDS Merit List?

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will have to complete document verification.

Shortlisted candidates will receive 15 days to submit the required documents. Those who do not report within the prescribed period may face rejection of their candidature.

After the documents are successfully verified, shortlisted candidates will be issued a provisional engagement offer.

With the application process now closed, candidates awaiting the first merit list should regularly monitor the official India Post GDS website for the release of the state-wise PDF and further instructions.

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