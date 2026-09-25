‘Jaldi Kar, Panvel Nikalna Hai’: Rajat Sood’s Nirma University Show Takes An Ugly Turn

Ahmedabad: A video circulating on social media has sparked a controversy at Nirma University following an alleged confrontation between a professor and a student during a stand-up comedy show featuring comedian Rajat Sood.

The incident is reported to have taken place during Technofora 2026, a three-day event organised by students of the university's Institute of Technology from September 18 to 20. A video purportedly showing a professor grabbing a student's collar during the programme has drawn attention online.

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The episode reportedly followed a remark allegedly made by a student during the comedy performance. The student is purportedly heard saying, "Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai," a dialogue associated with the Bollywood film Golmaal.

However, the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the student's alleged remark and the professor's response, could not be independently verified.

comedian rajat sood was performing at nirma university, ahmedabad



a prof decided to read out something during the performance, but he was reading very slowly



a student says "jaldi bol, panvel nikalna hai"



he calls him to stage grabs his collar



what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/GyxAbInLWH — Shobhit Bakliwal (@shobhitic) September 24, 2026

How the Alleged Confrontation Unfolded

According to claims accompanying the video, the professor involved heads the electrical and instrumentation department at the university. He was addressing students during the event when the student allegedly made the remark.

The professor then reportedly called the student onto the stage. The circulating video purportedly shows the professor holding the student by the collar during the interaction.

The professor is also heard making a statement that appears to warn the student against insulting faculty members. He says, "I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus; you are gone forever."

The reported confrontation occurred during Rajat Sood's stand-up comedy performance, which was part of Technofora 2026.

NSUI Demands Action Over Incident

The episode has prompted a response from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which has sought an apology from the professor and an inquiry by the university.

NSUI state vice president Vedant Tomar said, “The professor must apologise to the student, and the university should conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident.”

Bhavik Solanki, national coordinator of the NSUI, alleged that the student had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour. He also called for an apology from the professor and an inquiry into the incident.

The student organisation further said that it would hold a protest if its demands were not addressed.

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Nirma University Yet to Respond

Nirma University has not responded to an email seeking its comments on the reported incident.

With no response from the university available, the circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear. The claims being made about the interaction are based on the video and statements surrounding it, and the details could not be independently verified.

The controversy comes after the alleged incident at Technofora 2026, which was organised by students of the Institute of Technology over three days from September 18 to 20.

The reported confrontation took place during the Rajat Sood comedy show, while the video circulating online has led to demands from the NSUI for an institutional inquiry into the matter.

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