IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Announced: ₹10,000 Monthly Stipend For Selected Students

IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has unveiled its Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on research experience along with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000. Selected candidates will get the chance to work with some of the country’s leading faculty members. The programme is designed especially for students who want to complement academic learning with real-world exposure.

More than just a training initiative, IIT Mandi’s summer internship aims to shape students’ career paths. Participants will move beyond classroom learning to work in research labs using advanced machines and emerging technologies. The opportunity is considered particularly significant for students from engineering and science backgrounds.

Stipend Amount and Internship Duration

Students selected for the programme will undergo a two-month internship. During this period, they will receive ₹10,000 per month, amounting to a total stipend of ₹20,000 for the full duration. On successful completion, interns will also receive a certificate that can support future academic pursuits and job applications.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

The eligibility criteria for IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 have been kept simple:

UG Students: Pre-final year students pursuing Engineering or Technology can apply.

PG Students: First-year students enrolled in any postgraduate programme are eligible.

MoU Requirement: The internship is open only to students from institutions that have a formal MoU with IIT Mandi. Applicants must verify their college name in the official list before applying.

Research Areas Offered

During the internship, students can work across multiple disciplines, including:

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Computer and Electrical Engineering

Mechanical and Materials Engineering

Biosciences and Bioengineering

Quantum Science and Technology

Humanities, Social Sciences and Management

Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health

Opportunities are also available in core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Important Dates and Application Details

The application process for the IIT Mandi Summer Internship Programme 2026 is now open.

Last date to apply: March 30, 2026

Internship start date: May 25, 2026

Interested students can submit their applications online through the official IIT Mandi website.

Key Benefits for Students

One of the biggest advantages of this internship is the chance to gain experience at a premier IIT. Students will work with modern hardware and software tools under the direct guidance of experienced professors. The programme also offers exposure to research paper writing and project work, which can support MS or PhD admissions and improve job prospects with leading companies.

