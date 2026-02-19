Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Announced: ₹10,000 Monthly Stipend For Selected Students

IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Announced: ₹10,000 Monthly Stipend For Selected Students

IIT Mandi launches Summer Internship 2026 with ₹10,000 monthly stipend; check eligibility, dates, and research areas.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has unveiled its Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on research experience along with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000. Selected candidates will get the chance to work with some of the country’s leading faculty members. The programme is designed especially for students who want to complement academic learning with real-world exposure. 

More than just a training initiative, IIT Mandi’s summer internship aims to shape students’ career paths. Participants will move beyond classroom learning to work in research labs using advanced machines and emerging technologies. The opportunity is considered particularly significant for students from engineering and science backgrounds. 

Stipend Amount and Internship Duration 

Students selected for the programme will undergo a two-month internship. During this period, they will receive ₹10,000 per month, amounting to a total stipend of ₹20,000 for the full duration. On successful completion, interns will also receive a certificate that can support future academic pursuits and job applications. 

Who Is Eligible to Apply? 

The eligibility criteria for IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 have been kept simple: 

UG Students: Pre-final year students pursuing Engineering or Technology can apply. 

PG Students: First-year students enrolled in any postgraduate programme are eligible. 

MoU Requirement: The internship is open only to students from institutions that have a formal MoU with IIT Mandi. Applicants must verify their college name in the official list before applying. 

Research Areas Offered 

During the internship, students can work across multiple disciplines, including: 

  • Artificial Intelligence and Robotics 
  • Computer and Electrical Engineering 
  • Mechanical and Materials Engineering 
  • Biosciences and Bioengineering 
  • Quantum Science and Technology 
  • Humanities, Social Sciences and Management 
  • Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health 

Opportunities are also available in core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. 

Important Dates and Application Details 

The application process for the IIT Mandi Summer Internship Programme 2026 is now open. 

  • Last date to apply: March 30, 2026 
  • Internship start date: May 25, 2026 

Interested students can submit their applications online through the official IIT Mandi website. 

Key Benefits for Students 

One of the biggest advantages of this internship is the chance to gain experience at a premier IIT. Students will work with modern hardware and software tools under the direct guidance of experienced professors. The programme also offers exposure to research paper writing and project work, which can support MS or PhD admissions and improve job prospects with leading companies. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Mandi IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026 Summer Internship 2026
