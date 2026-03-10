The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened the application process for international students seeking admission to its PhD and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the institute’s official international admissions portal.

According to the official notification, the registration window will remain open until March 30, 2026, at 4 PM, giving foreign applicants time to complete the required formalities and submit their documents online.

Eligibility Criteria for International Applicants

As per the guidelines released by IIT Delhi, non-Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the institute’s doctoral and postgraduate programmes. The eligibility also extends to candidates who hold Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards.

Applicants must submit a self-declaration or statement confirming their proficiency in the English language as part of the application process. Additionally, candidates are required to provide the names of two referees who will submit recommendation letters evaluating the applicant’s academic and research abilities.

These references play an important role in the evaluation process, as they help the institute understand the candidate’s academic background and potential for advanced research.

Admission Process and Evaluation Criteria

As outlined in the official announcement by IIT Delhi, referees will be asked to evaluate several aspects of the candidate’s academic profile. This includes overall aptitude, subject expertise, research capability, independent thinking, and communication skills in both written and spoken English.

Applicants may also be required to provide scores from national-level examinations such as the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) test, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), or the DST INSPIRE Fellowship programme. These exam scores can be considered during the eligibility assessment for postgraduate and doctoral admissions.

In addition to Indian examinations, international test scores such as the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) may also be accepted as part of the admission requirements.

English Language Tests and Final Selection

Candidates applying to IIT Delhi must also demonstrate proficiency in English through recognised language tests. Accepted examinations include the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), Oral Proficiency Interview (OPI), Oral Proficiency Interview by Computer (OPIc), and Cambridge English Qualifications, among other recognised tests.

The final selection of candidates will depend significantly on their performance during the interview stage. Only applicants with strong academic records will be shortlisted, after which they will be interviewed by a panel comprising faculty members from the relevant department.

The interview process will assess the candidate’s research interests, academic preparedness, and overall suitability for the programme.

