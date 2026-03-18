Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationIIT Kanpur To Host Techkriti’26 From March 19: Focus On AI, Robotics, & Defence Innovation

IIT Kanpur To Host Techkriti’26 From March 19: Focus On AI, Robotics, & Defence Innovation

Techkriti’26 at IIT Kanpur will bring together global innovators, featuring AI, robotics, defence tech, competitions, and talks by top experts and industry leaders.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will host the 32nd edition of Techkriti, its annual technical and entrepreneurial festival, from March 19 to March 22, 2026. Billed as Asia’s largest festival of its kind, the event is set to bring together students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for four days of competitions, discussions, and exhibitions centred on technology and innovation.

The festival has built a reputation as a key platform for knowledge exchange and technical excellence, attracting participation from institutions across India and overseas.

Competitions To Spotlight Engineering & Robotics Skills

This year’s edition will feature a range of competitive events aimed at testing technical capabilities and design thinking. Among the key attractions is Robowars, where teams will compete using combat robots in high-intensity matches. The Grand Prix RC Racing Championship is also expected to draw attention, showcasing remote-controlled vehicles designed for speed and precision.

Organisers say these events are designed to provide participants with hands-on exposure while encouraging innovation in engineering and robotics.

Flagship Talks To Feature Global Experts

Techkriti’26 will also host a series of Flagship Talks featuring prominent figures from science and technology. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Nicolas Heess of DeepMind are among the speakers scheduled to address attendees.

The sessions are expected to cover developments in artificial intelligence, space exploration, and other emerging technologies, offering insights into future trends shaping the global tech landscape.

Defence And Strategic Tech In Focus

A dedicated segment titled Rakshakriti will focus on defence and strategic technologies. It will include the Operation Sindoor Panel, along with exhibitions and discussions highlighting advancements in national security and defence innovation.

This segment aims to provide participants with a closer understanding of how technology is being applied in defence and strategic sectors.

Workshops, Innovation Challenges, & Networking

In addition to competitions and talks, the festival will include workshops, technical contests, and innovation challenges aimed at promoting practical learning. Participants will also have opportunities to interact with startups, researchers, and industry professionals.

With thousands of attendees expected, Techkriti’26 is positioned as a platform for collaboration and idea exchange across disciplines.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Techkriti 2026 take place?

Techkriti, Asia's largest technical and entrepreneurial festival, will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur from March 19 to March 22, 2026.

What types of competitions will be featured at Techkriti 2026?

Techkriti 2026 will include competitions like Robowars, where teams use combat robots, and the Grand Prix RC Racing Championship, showcasing remote-controlled vehicles.

Who are some of the notable speakers at Techkriti 2026?

Flagship Talks will feature prominent figures like astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Nicolas Heess from DeepMind, discussing AI and space exploration.

What is the 'Rakshakriti' segment about?

Rakshakriti is a dedicated segment focusing on defense and strategic technologies, featuring the Operation Sindoor Panel and exhibitions on national security advancements.

Published at : 18 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education IIT Kanpur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
IIT Kanpur To Host Techkriti’26 From March 19: Focus On AI, Robotics, & Defence Innovation
IIT Kanpur To Host Techkriti’26 From March 19: Focus On AI, Robotics, & Defence Innovation
Education
UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results?
UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results?
Education
Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Today? Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Hits Shimla
Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Today? Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Hits Shimla
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 18, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 18, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Advertisement

Videos

Day 19 of War: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Israel and US Bases, Tel Aviv Hit by Cluster Missiles
Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget