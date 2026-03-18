IIT Kanpur To Host Techkriti’26 From March 19: Focus On AI, Robotics, & Defence Innovation

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The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will host the 32nd edition of Techkriti, its annual technical and entrepreneurial festival, from March 19 to March 22, 2026. Billed as Asia’s largest festival of its kind, the event is set to bring together students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for four days of competitions, discussions, and exhibitions centred on technology and innovation.

The festival has built a reputation as a key platform for knowledge exchange and technical excellence, attracting participation from institutions across India and overseas.

Competitions To Spotlight Engineering & Robotics Skills

This year’s edition will feature a range of competitive events aimed at testing technical capabilities and design thinking. Among the key attractions is Robowars, where teams will compete using combat robots in high-intensity matches. The Grand Prix RC Racing Championship is also expected to draw attention, showcasing remote-controlled vehicles designed for speed and precision.

Organisers say these events are designed to provide participants with hands-on exposure while encouraging innovation in engineering and robotics.

Flagship Talks To Feature Global Experts

Techkriti’26 will also host a series of Flagship Talks featuring prominent figures from science and technology. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Nicolas Heess of DeepMind are among the speakers scheduled to address attendees.

The sessions are expected to cover developments in artificial intelligence, space exploration, and other emerging technologies, offering insights into future trends shaping the global tech landscape.

Defence And Strategic Tech In Focus

A dedicated segment titled Rakshakriti will focus on defence and strategic technologies. It will include the Operation Sindoor Panel, along with exhibitions and discussions highlighting advancements in national security and defence innovation.

This segment aims to provide participants with a closer understanding of how technology is being applied in defence and strategic sectors.

Workshops, Innovation Challenges, & Networking

In addition to competitions and talks, the festival will include workshops, technical contests, and innovation challenges aimed at promoting practical learning. Participants will also have opportunities to interact with startups, researchers, and industry professionals.

With thousands of attendees expected, Techkriti’26 is positioned as a platform for collaboration and idea exchange across disciplines.

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