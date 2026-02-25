IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Released At jam2026.iitb.ac.in, Here's How To Check

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates who took the examination can now view and download both the answer key and their response sheet from the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

To access the IIT JAM 2026 answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in using their enrolment ID or email ID along with their password. Besides reviewing their answers, they can use the provisional answer key to estimate their likely scores.

By comparing their recorded responses with the tentative key, candidates can calculate their probable marks. If they find any discrepancies, they may submit objections by following the prescribed procedure.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal link located at the top right of the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your enrolment ID or email ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The IIT JAM 2026 answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key and review your responses.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: Objection window open till February 27

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can submit objections through the JOAPS portal. The objection window will remain open until 27 February 2026. The portal can be accessed via the official IIT JAM 2026 website.

Once all challenges submitted by candidates are reviewed, the final answer key will be released.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2026 website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Response Sheet link.

Step 3: The JOAPS portal will open.

Step 4: Enter your email ID and password to log in.

Step 5: Click on the Challenge Answer Key option.

Step 6: Select the relevant answer and upload the required supporting documents.

Step 7: Complete the payment and submit your challenge.

IIT JAM 2026: Result Date

According to the official schedule, IIT Bombay will announce the IIT JAM 2026 results on 20 March 2026. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 27, 2026.

The computer-based IIT JAM 2026 examination was held on February 15 for admission to Master of Science (MSc) programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutes across the country.

