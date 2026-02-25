CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam: New Paper Pattern, Key Guidelines & Last-Minute Strategy
CBSE Class 10 Science exam is on Feb 25, 2026. Check new paper pattern, key exam-day rules, and last-minute tips to maximise your score.
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The highly anticipated CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam is set to take place tomorrow, February 25, 2026. Considered one of the most important papers for Class 10 students, the exam tests core concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology that lay the groundwork for higher studies.
The examination will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, giving candidates three hours to attempt the paper. Students will also receive an additional 15 minutes of reading time at the beginning to review the question paper carefully. This year, CBSE introduced changes in the paper pattern and issued an advisory to help students understand the updated format.
This live blog will serve as a one-stop destination for the latest updates on the exam pattern, smart revision tips, and expert-backed resources such as sample papers. After the exam concludes, detailed analysis, student reactions, and expert reviews will also be shared.
CBSE Class 10 Science: New Question Paper Format
The Science theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks and will include 39 compulsory questions divided into three sections Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
Students should expect a mix of question formats, including:
- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
- Assertion–Reason questions
- Short answer questions
- Long answer questions
- Case-based questions
The paper will feature questions of varying difficulty levels, so candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before attempting.
CBSE Class 10 Exam Day Instructions
Students appearing for the exam must strictly follow these important guidelines:
- Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before reporting time
- Carry your admit card and necessary stationery (electronic gadgets are prohibited)
- Use the initial reading time wisely to understand the paper
- Follow the prescribed word limits while answering
- Avoid any unfair practices in the exam hall
- Reserve the last 10–15 minutes to review your answers
Understanding the 80/20 Rule in Class 10
In the CBSE Class 10 evaluation system, the 80/20 rule refers to the division of marks between theory and internal assessment.
80 marks: Board theory examination
20 marks: Internal assessment (projects, practicals, periodic tests)
Both components are crucial for the final score, so students should ensure their internal records are complete.
Last-Minute Tips to Boost Your Score
With only hours left, focus on smart revision rather than intensive study. Experts recommend:
- Quickly revising key formulas, chemical reactions, and diagrams
- Reviewing important NCERT questions
- Practising a few assertion–reason and case-based questions
- Keeping at least 10 minutes for final answer review
