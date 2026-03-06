RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out At rrb.digialm.com, Here's How To Raise Objection

RRB JE Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key on March 5, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) can now check and download the provisional answer key from the official website rrb.digialm.com.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key along with the response sheet and the link to raise objections from the official websites of their respective RRB regional boards.

The answer key is an important document as it contains the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. By comparing their responses with the answer key, candidates can estimate their likely scores before the final results are announced.

RRB JE Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee and Last Date

If candidates notice any discrepancy in the answers provided, they have the option to raise objections. To submit an objection, candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 per question. The deadline to raise objections is March 11, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

After reviewing all the objections, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will make necessary corrections if any objection is found to be valid. The final answer key will then be released accordingly.

RRB JE Answer Key 2026: Steps To Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Click on the RRB JE Objection Tracker link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: Choose the question you want to challenge from the list provided.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or references to justify your objection.

Step 6: Pay the ₹50 fee for each objection raised.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the objection form.

About RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination under advertisement number CEN 03/2024 on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026 at various centres across the country.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,585 vacancies for several posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical Supervisor, and Metallurgical Assistant. Candidates selected through the examination will be considered for these positions in the Indian Railways.

RRB JE Answer Key 2026: Official Regional Website Links

Candidates can check the RRB JE Answer Key 2026 on the official websites of their respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) regions. Below is the list of regional RRB websites:

Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal : rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar: rrbbbs.gov.in

Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu & Srinagar: rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvanantha-puram.gov.in

Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Candidates should visit the website of their respective RRB region to download the answer key and check further updates related to the examination.

