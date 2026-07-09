ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result Declared At icmai.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination results on 9 July 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards by logging in with the required credentials on the official ICMAI website, icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 result was announced at 6:30 am IST on the official ICMAI result portal. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards online using their login details.

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Along with the result, the institute has also shared important information regarding the minimum qualifying marks, the answer paper verification process, and the admission schedule for the next stage of the CMA course.

The CMA Foundation June 2026 examination was held on 14 June 2026. The test comprised 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 100 marks. Each question was worth 2 marks, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website At icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CMA Foundation Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your Identification Number in the required field.

Step 4: Click on the "View Result" button to access your result.

Step 5: Your CMA Foundation June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future use.

Step 7: It is also advisable to take a printout for admission and verification purposes.

Direct Link To Check - ICMAI CMA Foundation June Result 2026

CMA Foundation 2026: Important Dates

14 June 2026: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication (Paper 1)

14 June 2026: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting (Paper 2)

14 June 2026: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper 3)

14 June 2026: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management (Paper 4)

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What's Next for Candidates?

Candidates who have passed the CMA Foundation examination are now eligible to apply for admission to the CMA Intermediate course.

Those who did not qualify can prepare for the next CMA Foundation examination and register as per the schedule announced by the institute.

Students are advised to keep checking the official ICMAI website regularly for updates on admissions, registration deadlines, examination dates, and other important notifications.

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