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HomeEducationICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Today At icai.org, Check Scorecard Link Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Today At icai.org, Check Scorecard Link Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 to be declared today. Check your scorecard, pass status and direct result link at icai.org using roll and registration number.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results today, 24 June 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results and qualifying status online through the official ICAI website at icai.org.  

Candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official website by entering their Roll Number and Registration Number. 

The scorecard typically contains important details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, category, photograph, examination name, session and year of the exam, roll number, course group, subject-wise marks, overall result status (Pass or Fail), and total marks obtained. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date: When And Where To Check, How To Download Scorecard?

ICAI CA Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to Check CA Intermediate Results 

Candidates can access their ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 through the following official websites: 

  • icai.org 
  • caresults.icai.org 
  • icai.nic.in 

Students are advised to use only these official portals to check their results and obtain the latest updates related to the examination. 

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI results website at icai.org. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the CA Intermediate May 2026 Result. 

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed. 

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Evaluation Formula For Class 12 Private Students In Gulf Nations

What Happens After the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026? 

Once the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 is announced, candidates who have successfully cleared the examination can move on to the next stage of their Chartered Accountancy journey. 

Students who are unhappy with their scores will have the option to review ICAI’s official procedures for mark verification and other result-related services, as applicable.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Exam Result ICAI ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 CA Intermediate Result 2026 CA Result 2026
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