ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Out caresults.icai.org, Toppers List, And Direct Link To Check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 OOT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Foundation May 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted on 14, 16, 18 and 20 May 2026 can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can access their results by logging in with their roll number and registration number on the official result portal.

Direct Link To Check - ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Toppers List

ICAI has also announced the CA Foundation May 2026 toppers along with the results. Sakshi Jain from Nashik secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. Ayanabbas Ajani from Chandrapur achieved AIR 2, while Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune secured AIR 3. Candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by ICAI to successfully clear the CA Foundation examination.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website.

Step 2: Click on the 'CA Foundation May 2026 Result' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your CA Foundation May 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard

The CA Foundation 2026 scorecard contains important information, including the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, examination session, group details, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details after downloading the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact ICAI immediately. It is also recommended to keep both a printed copy and a digital copy of the scorecard, as it may be required during the admission process and at various stages of their professional journey.

Session, group details, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and the qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a printed as well as digital copy for future admission and professional requirements.

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