ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Tomorrow At 11 AM: Here's How To Check Your Scorecard Online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results on Friday, July 3. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards online through the official ICAI result portal at caresults.icai.org.

To view the result, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and roll number. The results are expected to be released around 11 AM, according to the official schedule shared by the institute.

The CA Foundation May 2026 examination was conducted at multiple centres across the country between May 14 and May 20, 2026.

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ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Date and Time

ICAI has confirmed that the CA Foundation May 2026 results will be declared on July 3, 2026. Candidates can check their performance online after the results are released by visiting the official result portal.

Once the scorecards become available, students should keep their registration number and roll number ready to avoid delays while logging in. Due to high traffic immediately after the announcement, the website may experience temporary slowdowns.

Check Official Notice Here

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 5: Click on "Submit."

Step 6: Your CA Foundation results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission and verification purposes.

Note: Students are advised to verify every detail mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Details Mentioned on the ICAI Scorecard

The CA Foundation scorecard will contain important information related to the candidate's examination performance.

It will include the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status. Students should carefully review all the details and immediately report any discrepancy, if noticed, through the appropriate ICAI channels.

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Candidates can also refer to the official announcement issued by ICAI for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.

With the result scheduled to be announced on July 3, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for timely access to their scorecards.

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