IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Download Link, Exam Date & Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination 2026. Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can now access their Mains hall ticket through the official website, ibps.in.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth. The captcha code displayed on the login page will also have to be entered.

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Candidates appearing for the Mains examination should carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the required admit card.

Direct Link To Download - IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Details To Check

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should carefully go through all the information mentioned on it. They should verify their name, examination name, roll number, examination centre address, and reporting time.

If a candidate notices any discrepancy in the details provided on the admit card, they should contact the concerned authorities and have the information corrected before the examination date.

The IBPS PO Mains examination is scheduled for October 4, 2026. Candidates must also carry a valid identity proof along with their admit card when appearing for the examination.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CRP/PO-MTs XVI" link.

Step 3: Select the option for the online main examination call letter.

Step 4: A login page will open on the screen.

Step 5: Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth in the required fields.

Step 6: Enter the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 7: The IBPS PO Mains admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.

NOTE: The admit card can be downloaded until October 4, 2026.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2026

The IBPS PO Mains examination will consist of four sections. Candidates will have a total of 170 questions, carrying 200 marks, to be attempted within 160 minutes.

The section-wise examination pattern is as follows:

Reasoning: 40 questions carrying 60 marks, with a duration of 45 minutes.

English Language: 40 questions carrying 20 marks, with a duration of 35 minutes.

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 40 questions carrying 60 marks, with a duration of 45 minutes.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Digital/Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars: 50 questions carrying 60 marks, with a duration of 35 minutes.

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What Happens After IBPS PO Mains?

Candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Mains examination will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which is the Interview.

Candidates appearing for the Mains examination should ensure that they download their admit card before the examination date and carry the required documents to the examination centre.

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