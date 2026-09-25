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English NewsEducationAyodhya Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rainfall: Will Schools Open Tomorrow?

Ayodhya Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rainfall: Will Schools Open Tomorrow?

Ayodhya schools are closed on September 25 due to heavy rainfall forecast. Check the latest update on school closure for tomorrow.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Ayodhya: The district administration has announced a holiday for all schools in Ayodhya on September 25 due to the forecast of heavy rainfall. The closure applies to schools from nursery to intermediate level and covers all boards. 

The decision has been taken in view of the expected weather conditions in the district. All concerned authorities have been instructed to ensure that the order is followed strictly. 

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As per the order, schools across all boards from nursery to intermediate level will remain closed on September 25. The holiday has been declared by the Ayodhya district administration considering the forecast of heavy rainfall. 

The order applies to all concerned schools and authorities in the district. 

Authorities Asked To Ensure Compliance 

The holiday order was issued following directions from the District Magistrate. The concerned authorities have been directed to strictly implement the decision regarding the closure of schools. 

The order has been issued jointly by the District Basic Education Officer, Ayodhya, and the District School Inspector, Ayodhya. 

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Are Ayodhya Schools Closed Tomorrow?

As of now, there is no official update regarding the closure of schools tomorrow. Students and parents are advised to check official platforms and contact their respective schools for confirmation and further details. 

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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Ayodhya Schools Closed Ayodhya Schools Closed Due To Rain Ayodhya School Holiday
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