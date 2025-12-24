Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: September Exam Results Released at hnbesc.org, Direct Link To Check Here

HPBOSE has released SOS September Result 2025 for Classes 8, 10 and 12; results available online on the official website.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

HPBOSE SOS September Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the State Open School (SOS) examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. The examinations were held in September this year, and students can now check their results on the board’s official website at hnbesc.org. 

To view the HPBOSE SOS Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their roll number. Separate result links have been provided for the State Open School examinations of Classes 8, 10, and 12. 

HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hnbesc.org. 

Step 2: Click on the result link for Class 8, Class 10 or Class 12, as applicable. 

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your HPBOSE roll number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the information to proceed. 

Step 5: Your HPBOSE scorecard will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Verify the details carefully and download the scorecard PDF for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - HPBOSE SOS Result 2025 

Revaluation, Rechecking and Improvement Exam Applications: 

The Board Secretary, Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, announced that the students seeking revaluation (for Classes 10 and 12) or rechecking (for Classes 8, 10, and 12) should submit their applications by January 7, 2026. For that, they must go to their respective SOS study centers and pay a revaluation fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The rechecking fee is Rs 800 per subject. 

Students whose results are marked as Re-Appear or Pass and who wish to improve their scores can apply online for the Improvement Examination within one year. Eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for the March 2026 examination session. 

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
